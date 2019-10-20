A proposal to restrict parking on Gerald Avenue is being sent back to the Public Works Committee after Committee of the Whole members on Oct. 15 failed to approve it.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey made the motion to restrict parking on west side of Gerald Avenue at the Tuesday Committee of the Whole meeting.
She said it would be a one-side street parking is a compromise for residents who don’t want any parking on the street and also would be consistent with other narrow city streets with one-side parking.
But other alders questioned if residents had the chance to weigh in on the proposal.
“I just want to make sure that when we make this one-sided parking, and all the backlash comes back, I just want to be prepared,” said District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, when Lindsey told her that she has talked with one person on the proposal.
Other alders said they heard from residents that didn’t want parking restricted on the street.
Gerald Avenue was recently reconstructed to a 29-foot width with sidewalks and parking on both sides. The project was debated with residents concerned about the width of the street, traffic and pedestrian safety before it was approved.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a future Public Works Committee meeting.
