The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is offering to Sun Prairie residents, and to those who work in Sun Prairie, the opportunity to participate in the 2019 Citizen Academy. Participants must be 18 years of age and must pass a background check.
The community-based policing program affords an opportunity for citizens to learn more about what it is like to be a police officer, and it allows police officers a chance to better understand a citizen’s perspective on law enforcement.
Citizen Academy participants will spend time in a classroom learning more about police operations including investigations, crime prevention, criminal trends, and the policing philosophy in Sun Prairie. Participants will also take part in more hands-on learning such as building searches, vehicle operations, traffic stop simulation, and firearms training.
Classes will be held on Thursdays starting Sept. 5 and will culminate with a graduation banquet on Thursday, Nov.7. Class time is from 6-9 p.m. There will be one additional class on a Saturday morning with that date still to be determined. Participants do not have to commit to attending all classes.
Interested individuals should contact Support Services Lt. Kevin Konopacki at 608-825-1176, or via email at kkonopacki@cityofsunprairie.com with questions or are interested in applying for the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.