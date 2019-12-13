Former mayor and local historian Joe Chase didn’t care that three items related to the construction of the proposed Meijer store had been tabled by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 10 — he made his remarks anyway.
But Chase didn’t single out the City of Sun Prairie for its treatment of the historic Thompson homestead, which is scheduled to be razed as a result of the redevelopment along Thompson Road. At the request of the developer, the commission postponed consideration of the proposed Pumpkin Patch development until Jan. 14.
Instead of addressing the Pumpkin Patch development, Chase criticized the city’s handling of historic properties as being against the intent of its recently adopted Comprehensive Plan.
“My question this evening is which body — the city council or the plan commission — will comply with Chapter 3 of the Comprehensive Plan which addresses Historic Properties?” Chase asked.
The former mayor pointed out the city’s 2019-39 Comprehensive Plan requires the city to maintain an inventory of historic properties. He said the city’s purchase of three of those properties — including the Thompson homestead — should have been reviewed for historical value in keeping with the plan.
Two of the other properties — the former J&L Garage on Columbus Street and a home on Vine Street — were historic in nature, according to Chase, even if they are not on the National Register of Historic Places.
“So as I look at our situation here, the city has a Bicycle Sub-Committee that is consulted for bicycle-related accommodations for parking lots and for bicycle accessibility via bike paths, public areas, etc. So who are the experts or advocates for historic preservation and community heritage that are consulted to support the statements in the Comp Plan, Chapter 3?” Chase asked.
“Every development that has pre-existing structures on the property should have a review from a historic perspective, as per your Comp Plan,” Chase said.
“I want to make it clear I am not implying that all properties that have old buildings or structures on them need to be saved,” Chase added, “but the city should apply due diligence when reviewing development and redevelopment sites.”
The former mayor called on the city to refer the matter to city staff for further review. Both Chase and Linda Martin, a member of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Board, offered their services as local historians if the city needed a report about the history of a property scheduled to be demolished or redeveloped.
Martin said as part of her participation in the museum’s Strategic Plan, she has been asked by several participants, “why is the city tearing down historic properties?”
Martin pointed out that as she drives through downtowns in Waunakee and Columbus, most historic places and even old buildings are kept among the fabric of those communities.
Commissioners took no action on Chase’s request, but took action related to the proposed Meijer development.
In related action, commissioners recommended city approval of two annexations:
• Randy and Susan Heiman, who requested the city attach .4 acres of land located at 420 South Thompson Road, from the Town of Burke.
The lands are planned to be part of the proposed ‘Pumpkin Patch’ commercial development.
• Scott and Beth Feiner, who requested the city attach approximately 6.3 acres of land located at 302 S. Thompson Road near the southwest intersection of W. Main Street and S. Thompson Road, from the Town of Burke into the City of Sun Prairie.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said that, even though Sun Prairie Partners — the developers of the Meijer parcel — requested a delay, the annexations could be approved with a designation of suburban residential (SR) 4.
The commission delayed three items from Sun Prairie Partners relating to the proposed Meijer development:
• An amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan to change the land use classification for approximately 51 acres of land south of W. Main Street and west of S. Thompson Road from “Parks & Open Space”, “General Commercial”, “Neighborhood Mixed Use”, and “Neighborhood Residential” to “General Commercial” and “Parks & Open Space”;
• Approval of a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to create the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District and a regional stormwater facility located on approximately 51 acres south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road; and
• Approval of a Preliminary and Final Plat of Pumpkin Patch Farms, creating six commercial lots and two outlots located on approximately 51 acres of land located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.