The Sun Prairie School Board approved the proposed 2019-20 Sun Prairie Area School District budget on Monday, Aug. 26. If approved as it is currently proposed, the budget will result in school-purpose property taxes increasing by $225 on a median valued property in the district
The projected SPASD budget will raise the school purpose Mill Rate from $12.07 to $12.94, translating to an expected school-purpose tax increase on a $258,000 home of $225 assuming an 8% property value growth.
The budget is projecting an increase of 75 students and a three-year rolling average enrollment of 8,201. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) determines per-pupil student aid based on the three-year rolling average instead of the SPASD’s third Friday student enrollment figure for the current school year.
SPASD Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei noted the Aug. 26 action marked the seventh time the board has either considered or discussed the 2019-20 budget during a school board meeting. The process began last December and continued through Monday night’s meeting, during which no school board or public objections were heard.
A report to the board said the proposed budget was based on several key items:
• Budget was built with a focus on strategic goals.
• $1.3M additional for 13 strategic budget items.
• An $88 increase to the per pupil aid amount.
• A $175 increase to the revenue cap amount.
• A projected enrollment increase of 75 students. Frei said those projections appear to be on track, but the budget could be tweaked in October, after the SPASD learns the third Friday student enrollment figure.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron pointed out the two populations projections the district received from M.D. Roffers and the UW Applied Population Lab showed a plateau of student population. Once the McCoy Addition to Smith’s Crossing and the home construction in The Reserve (around Token Springs Elementary School) is completed, enrollment will continue to increase.
• $5M increase to exceed the revenue cap for teacher salaries and construction costs.
• 29.9 FTE addition for enrollment growth and strategic budget initiatives.
• $110.8M general fund budget.
Frei’s report to the board pointed out that the 2018-19 numbers are not final because the audit has not been finalized. Therefore, the 2018-19 numbers could change before the Annual Meeting of Electors.
The school board must approve a proposed 2019-20 budget to present at the Annual Meeting on Oct. 7, 2019.
Board approves personal days for support staffers
Although the budget included a salary increase for teachers, the board took steps to resolve possible inequities within the benefits structure for its support staff personnel. The board approved the addition of two personal days for its support staff, also referred to as its 189 Day School Year Support Staff in documents presented to the board.
A report from administrative staff working with the Support Staff Compensation Committee said currently, “189 day/School Year Only” support staff employees have only sick days to use if needing time off from their position. That employee group includes educational assistants, special education assistants, and food service employees.
The sick days can only be used for their own illness, medical or dental appointments, or the illness of an immediate family member.
That means when they have an unplanned emergency, such as car maintenance issues, or their children are involved in school presentations, they have to take sick time.
“All other employee groups are able to have time to attend child activities or deal with life events without being docked pay,” the report to the board pointed out.
The committee asked for immediate action to be taken: “We feel that the inequity was significant enough that it warranted being addressed at the start of this school year,” the report requested.
The report calculated the cost to the district to be $7,344 for the personal days, and could actually result in a savings to the district because personal days could be taken in smaller increments than sick time.
Sun Prairie School Board member Caren Diedrich said as Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter and Director of Human Resources Christopher Sadler have gone through the process with the committee, there are little areas of inequity.
“I very much endorse,” Diedrich said, “what Dr. Sadler has worked out for us.”
One drawback: if the benefit is not used, it’s lost.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said he wanted to see a change in how the benefit could be saved and rolled over from year to year, but said he was satisfied with the initial change to put the benefit in place for the 2019-20 school year.
Sun Prairie School Board members agreed and approved the change to allow the personal days unanimously.
