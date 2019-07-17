Red hot temperatures didn’t dissuade hardy volunteers from raising roughly $33,000 to fight cancer last Friday, July 12 at Upper Ashley Field in Sun Prairie.
With temps hovering around the 90-degree mark, the Relay for Life of Northern Dane County assembled 14 teams on an oval area, through which team members walked to gather donations to help fight cancer through the American Cancer Society.
“We’ve all gathered this evening because cancer continues to affect the lives of those we love,” remarked Relay for Life co-chair Dave Deltgen. “It’s something we simply can’t ignore. It has a permittable nature, a resourceful manner and a destructive appetite. But it will never have what we have — we have an advantage over cancer because of the generosity of people like you.
“You have courage, hope, empathy and determination and together we can make the greatest impact to save lives,” Deltgen added. “We’re here to celebrate all those who have battled cancer, our survivors in the purple t-shirts and remember the loved ones that all of us have lost and take action to save lives.”
Deltgen also thanked Relay volunteers for raising money to fight cancer.
“The mission of the American Cancer Society is alive and working right here in northern Dane County and you guys are the American Cancer Society,” Deltgen said. “The progress and the lifesaving services we offer every day are thanks to your commitment, passion, and fundraising efforts. Thank you all for what you do.”
But even though the volunteers were focused on having fun by participating in things like the Hawaiian Lap, the Best Poker Hand Lap, activities and games, Deltgen asked those assembled for the opening ceremony to remember one thing.
“As we enjoy each other’s company here today, let’s never forget why we are here — our survivors and those no longer with us are the reason we need to keep coming together through the Relay for Life movement,” Deltgen said. “Thank you to all of our generous sponsors. Thank you to our fabulous event leadership team wearing the blue t-shirts. Thank you all very much for all the hours you’ve all put in. Thank you to our fantastic team captains wearing the red t-shirts.”
Deltgen introduced Honorary Survivor Morgan Fimreite, who remembered being diagnosed when a neighboring nurse suggested a bump under her chin be checked out.
“When I was 6 years old,”Fimreite recalled, “I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”
During their second visit, doctors wanted her to begin chemo the next day.
“Every time I went to the hospital, we didn’t know how long I would stay there,” Fimreite recalled. “My first week at the hospital, I practiced taking pills because, at one point during my treatment I would be taking over 100 pills a week. Altogether I was getting chemo in four different ways through pills and I.V. spinal fluid and shots.”
The nurses at American Family Children’s Hospital were great about keeping things loose during treatment and hospital stays, Fimreite recalled, and she even joined in the fun.
When Halloween came around, my nurse practitioner and I had a competition to see who could find the best Halloween toy,” Fimreite remembered. “We always found a way to have fun, even when I was in the hospital. I’d play tricks on my doctors and nurses too. I brought in Screecher the Dinosaur who sprayed water on my nurses when they would pet him, taped water balloons to the bulletin board in my room to throw at people, and wrote jokes on the whiteboard in my room.”
The second spring she went through treatment was the most difficult because she outgrew her port, a pre-inserted way to speed medicines for treatment.
“I was so dehydrated that the doctors and nurses had a hard time finding my veins. Sometimes they would have to use an ultrasound machine to take my blood,” Fimreite said.
A feline friend eased the distress, according to Fimreite.
“My mom came home one day carrying a kitten to help. He was from one of her students’ farms and he smelled really, really bad,” Fimreite recalled, getting some chuckles from the crowd on hand for the Relay for Life opening ceremony. “We cleaned him off and sat down as a family to discuss what we would name him. My mom chose to name him Spanky and he is now 8 years old.”
This year marks 10 years in remission for Fimreite.
“I am so thankful for every moment I have and how many more I will be able to celebrate because of this,” Fimreite said. “I like to give back to organizations like the Relay. Believe it or not, this is my third time being an honorary survivor. The first time I spoke, it was about three sentences long and it was about my cat. Needless to say, I’ve gotten a bit better since then. In the eight years since I’ve been off treatment, in addition to speaking, I’ve also learned from being a survivor and having cancer, about generosity and how fun it is when doctors and nurses don’t know how to say what you’re allergic to . . . I learned to look on the bright side and have fun where I could.
“Basically being a survivor isn’t all rainbows, but it’s not so bad,” Fimreite added. “Without cancer, I wouldn’t be standing up here today and I wouldn’t be the person I am. So make the most out of your life. Thank you guys for all you do. Enjoy the Relay and have a great rest of your night.”
The Survivors Lap began the Relay, followed by the Caregivers Lap and then Pack the Track – where everybody in attendance walked to show support for those who have been touched by cancer. This year’s Relay for Life was sponsored by Bell Laboratories Inc., ABS, Working Partnerships LLC, Hallman Lindsay Paints and Service Specialists.
For more information about Relay for Life of Northern Dane County, check out relayforlife.org/notherndanewi
