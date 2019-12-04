Christmas traditions, like hanging Advent wreaths, decorating holiday trees, making favorite recipes, and setting out milk and cookies for Santa and his reindeer vary from country to country, from city to city, and from family to family.
For Sun Prairie followers of holiday traditions, one of the most watched-for events of the season is the Crosse House’s annual cookie sale.
The holidays wouldn’t be the holidays without tins and plates stacked with decorated cookies.
Busy lifestyles don’t always allow time to bake holiday treats like Grandma used to make. That’s where the annual Crosse House cookie sale comes in.
On Dec. 7, add cookies to your coffers and contribute to this annual fundraiser that helps keep the beautiful home updated and alive with Sun Prairie history.
There’s something new this year. Sun Prairie’s second grade art classes are participating in the annual event by creating holiday ornaments. Each class will have their ornaments on display on a holiday tree at the Crosse House, located at 133 W. Main St. (next to Sun Prairie Utilities).
Something New This Year
The Crosse House Sun Prairie Historical Restorations Inc. (SPHRI) or Crosse House invited second grade students to create ornaments using recycled materials to minimize cost and in an effort to be environmentally friendly. This is a great way to achieve the group’s mission of providing an educational resource to the community and serving as a continuing link to Sun Prairie’s history.
This group of students was chosen because of their study of local history. They are also invited to tour the Crosse House during School Tours each spring.
Cookies Galore
You’re in for a treat –- quite literally, when you enter the circa 150-year-old house on Main Street. Stop by and see the house all decked out for the holidays.
In 2006, when the Crosse House was hosting a “Tour of Homes” –local homes decorated for the holidays, former board member, Carol Kincaid had the idea of creating a cookie sale to kick off the holidays and raise funds for the group.
Since then, proceeds from the annual cookie sale have played an important part in helping restore and maintain the historic home.
The main draw the first Saturday of December surrounds cookies –hundreds of them –hand-made by Crosse House volunteers and waiting to go home with you.
You’ll likely find rolled cookies, bars, gingerbread cookies, frosted brownies, butter cookies, sugar and pumpkin cookies, walnut, chocolate and cranberry cookies, and treats with a nod to ethnic recipes like Mexican wedding cakes, and Swedish, Danish, and German delights, fudge and brownies. Favorites include colorful cut-out cookies in shapes like trees, bells, stars, Santa and his reindeer, sugar and gingerbread cookies. Many of the selections are made from handed-down family recipes.
Cookies are sold by the pound with holiday shoppers making selections from various trays of cookie displays.
Stop by early since cookies may sell out before the event is over.
The Crosse House is operated by Sun Prairie Historical Restorations Inc.’s (SPHRI) and is a non-profit group. The annual cookie sale is the organization’s most important fund raiser of the year.
Stop by to see the latest updates to the house and enjoy refreshments.
