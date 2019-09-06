A 33-year old Sun Prairie man is facing charges of sexually and physically abusing a child and threatening to shoot the child.
Jason K. Murphree is charged with five felony counts including intentional child abuse, causing mental harm to a child with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree repeatedly slapped the child in the face during an argument on May 2019, before taking out a gun and threatening to shoot her, her mother and another child.
The child told investigators that Murphree apologized the next day for the incident and told her not to tell her mother. The girl reported the incident two months later to her mom.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree has reportedly been binge drinking and taking Xanax since January 2019 and started to have mood swings and violent outbursts.
During that time, Murphree obtained a concealed carry weapon permit and bought guns and stockpile ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses also told police that Murphree constantly talked about the government coming to his house and taking his guns and would outline his plans if police ever came to his McMahon Drive residence.
The child also reported to investigators that during three separate incidents, Murphree touched her breasts and rubbed against her and tried to get her to touch him. She reported that Murphree had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana throughout the day when one of the incidents happened.
Murphree is in custody at the Dane County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for a bail/bond hearing on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.