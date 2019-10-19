Sun Prairie’s Drug Take Back Day will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Sun Prairie Walmart, located at 1905 McCoy Road. Free lock boxes will also be available to allow you to safely store your medications at home.
The program is sponsored by the Sun Prairie Police Department and Safe Communities in cooperation with Walmart as a way to bring attention to used or expired medications, which are a public safety issue that lead to accidental poisonings, overdoses and abuse.
The goal of the Take Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential hazards of these medications, according to Lothe. Unused or expired medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers, lakes and the water supply around the world.
Guidelines for the program include:
• All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
• Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers (now accepted), patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container into a clear sealable plastic bag and disposing of it directly into a disposal box. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.
• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
• This program is anonymous. No questions or requests for identification will be made.
• Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) or mercury thermometers.
The City of Sun Prairie has a permanent MedDrop box that is open to the public 24 hours a day for citizens to dispose of unused or expired medicine. This MedDrop box is located inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., near the Sun Prairie Police Department entrance.
