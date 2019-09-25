Overdose prevention training Sept. 26 in Sun Prairie

Putting the tools into the hands of someone who can save a life is the mission of the Sept. 26 Overdose Prevention Training in Sun Prairie.
Participants will go from helpless to helpful learning how to save someone overdosing on opiates.
“All of us can’t fix the treatment or health care system but by carrying Narcan people can be empowered to assist someone in those worst-case scenarios,” said Sarah Johnson, health education specialist with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
Participants will learn how to prevent, recognize and respond to an opiate overdose by administering Narcan, the brand-name drug of naloxone that reverses the effects of an overdose. Participants will also get nasal-administered Narcan doses at no cost. Overdoses can include prescribed and non-prescription opioids.
It’s the second training in Sun Prairie, with PHMDC widening efforts throughout Dane County. Last year, there were 85 deaths involving opioids in Dane County, in 2017 there were 92. the number of opiate-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2018 declined by 10 percent from the 932 deaths reported in 2017, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Johnson says efforts like the Overdose Prevention Training could keep those numbers declining.
“We have our fingers crossed that the numbers continue to decrease,” Johnson said.
A wide range of people come to the training—professionals who deal with people that have an opiate addiction, those who have family and friends who struggle with drugs, and just everyday people who might have contact with users of prescription and non-prescription opioids.
“If you are working with people and have contact with somebody who is impacted by the opiate epidemic, this training is for you,” said Hannah Huset, health education specialist with PHMDC.
The training emphasizes that calling 911 is the first step. ‘If someone encounters somebody experiencing an overdose they need to call 911—that is the very bare minimum and everything else from there follows the good, better, best model of care,” Johnson said. “It is all about safety.”
If the bystander would risk their safety—they should wait for paramedics to arrive to administer Narcan/naloxone intravenously.
Wisconsin good Samaritan laws protect bystanders who intervene in a life-and-death situation Narcan trainings have faced criticism from some that it continues to perpetuate the opioids epidemic but Huset said that’s simply not true. She said Narcan is saving lives for those who are vulnerable.
“These individuals having a chronic relapsing disease and need help and they need the opportunity to be able to make different choices and get treatment,” Huset said. “We can keep these individuals alive until they are ready to make those decisions.”
The Free Overdose Prevention Training by the Public Health Madison & Dane County is from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Sunshine Supper location, 1632 W. Main St.
RSVP to hhhuset@publichealthmdc.com or call (608) 234-8231.
