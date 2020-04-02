WWTP: Flush only waste, toilet paper

The City of Sun Prairie’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) reminds homeowners and business owners in the City of Sun Prairie that only natural waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.
While preparing for potential extended time at home, people have purchased and depleted toilet paper supplies.
Remember that only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet. Wet wipes and other wipes that claim to be flushable, do not disintegrate or break down like toilet paper. WWTP reminds home owners that these wipes are very durable and tend to combine with other debris or obstructions in your pipes and tend to cause blockages or clogs. Each home and business in the city has a lateral that conveys sewage to the city’s main sanitary collection system and these laterals are the responsibility of the home owner or business owner.
As a home owner or business owner it is very important to have water flow without obstruction to the city’s sanitary sewer conveyance system, because clogged laterals could lead to sewer backups. A sewer backup could cause an unsanitary and unhealthy consequence and will likely be expensive to unblock and correct. The cost to clean and repair a blocked lateral falls upon the ratepayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.