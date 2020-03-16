Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is increasing access to food and changing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can now visit the pantry every other week, instead of just 30 days, to get food and supplies, said Mark Thompson, pantry board president.
“The pantry will remain open and expand access to the people in need,” Thompson said. “Because the people who are going to suffer the most through this are those people who are on the margins already.
To keep clients and volunteers safe, the pantry will start using drive-up service, Thompson said. Clients will mark off items they need on a checklist and the order will be brought out to their car.
The new procedure will minimize contact between people and allow the pantry to work under health official guidelines. Gov. Tony Evers signed an order on March 16 that bans gatherings of 50 people or more, although food pantries are exempt.
Senior citizens or others who are in COVID-19 high-risk groups can use a proxy shopper or call (608) 513-1044 to get pantry items delivered, Thompson said. The pantry provides free transportation through the Sun Prairie Shared-Ride Taxi service.
The pantry, at 18 Rickel Road, averages 500 families a month and Thompson expects that to rise as COVID-19 concerns close down businesses in Sun Prairie.
The pantry is also working with the school district and other partners to make sure that children are getting food when schools are closed.
Thompson said the highest demand now are kid-friendly, nutritious items that children can make themselves—soup, pasta and items with pop-tops are moving fast.
“Those are the things that we are most in need of because kids are out of school and we are trying to fill that niche as best we can,” Thompson said.
Pantry basic, personal care items and financial donations are also appreciated, Thompson said, as demand is expected to grow.
People can donate items at 18 Rickel Road during pantry hours or mail a check to Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, PO BOX 611, Sun Prairie WI 53590 or donate online at sunprairiefoodpantry.com.
Thompson said the panty, Sunshine Place, the school district, Colonial Club, the YMCA, and Dane County Boys & Girls Club are brainstorming to come up with solutions to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a moment’s notice we all came together and started strategizing on how we are going to respond to make sure that people in the community have food to eat,” Thompson said. “That is a great partnership because if we start doing our own thing, it’s just not going to work as well.”
Sunshine Place has also modified its services to get people the help they need and keep them safe.
Sunshine Supper meals on Monday will switch from dine-in to carry-out only. Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanna Cervantes said based on the March 16 trial run that procedure may change.
“Be patient and bear with us as we are making modifications through this process,” Cervantes said. “We are learning as we are going and there is no playbook we are going off of.”
There will be weekly updates on Facebook or sunshinesupper.org.
C.A.R.D.S Closet and the Bed Lady program are suspending appointments and donations for at least two weeks. The April 2 Sunshine Legal Clinic will be virtual. Clients can schedule a phone appointment for that day by emailing ann@sunshineplace. org or call (608) 514-6210.
As businesses close and people aren’t working full-time, Cervantes said, more people will qualify for Sunshine Place services.
“I encourage any family who is need of our services to definitely take advantage of it because that is what we are here for,” Cervantes said.
The Sunshine Ball fundraising event on April 18 is also postponed.
Cervantes said she is confident community will continue to rally behind Sunshine Place.
“We thank the community for their support and donations, both in-kind and financially,” Cervantes said. “As the events of July 10, 2018 show, I know we can get through this together.”
