Compeer Financial again has pledged $2,500 in matching funds to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation to help kickoff this year’s giving season on #GivingTuesday – Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The foundation invites friends and benefactors to help meet this match and overall one-day goal of $10,000 by making online gifts on #GivingTuesday.
“Agricultural education and youth organizations like FFA are key to shaping the future of agriculture across the United States,” said Rod Hebrink, president and CEO of Compeer Financial.
“FFA shaped me into the leader I am today and served as an important foundation to telling the story of agriculture and rural America. As president and CEO of Compeer Financial, I use the skills I learned in FFA each day," Hebrink said. "It’s where I learned to give presentations to large and small groups and interact with farmers. Serving as a state officer and being a member of FFA is something I am very proud of to this day.”
Compeer Financial has pledged a total $7,500 in matching gift support on #GivingTuesday to the FFA Foundations in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Each state will be eligible for up to $2,500 in funds, based on the amount raised on that day. Gifts to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation during 2018’s #GivingTuesday totaled more than $8,700 due in part to Compeer’s generous match.
“At Compeer Financial, we are proud to support our three state FFA organizations, and give back to local classrooms through agriculture education equipment grants,” added Hebrink. “Our team members are involved in presenting to FFA chapters, serving as judges at section and state events, and have membership and leadership roles in FFA Alumni chapters across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
To meet the generous $2,500 matching pledge from Compeer Financial, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will be accepting online donations anytime on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Gifts can be made directly on the Foundation’s website: wisconsinaged.org/foundation/donate/.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.
Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated 1 percent of annual net earnings to support the fund’s focus areas of education, youth engagement, rural development, community enrichment, agricultural advocacy and development, client development and team member giving.
The fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors. More information about opportunities available through the fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial has an office located in the Smith's Crossing neighborhood at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA.
Learn more about the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.
