Alders heard from a handful of people — all Sun Prairie library supporters — during the 2020 City of Sun Prairie budget public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Rex Owens, president of the Sun Prairie Library Board, thanked alders and the mayor for funding year-round Sunday hours, Hoopla services and the Library Champion program. Owens said carryover funds will help pay for nearly half of the three initiatives.
After the brief Nov. 5 public hearing, the Committee of the Whole added three new initiatives to the proposed 2020 city budget including a $50,000 fleet fund contribution to buy new city equipment. They also OK’d funding for a program specialist and forestry maintenance technician.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said city staff found other reductions in their department budget so the new initiatives would have zero net impact on the tax rate.
The proposed 2020 City of Sun Prairie budget would increase taxes $53 on an average ($260,000) home.
That’s a 2.567 percent increase on the city portion of the property tax bill.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the proposed 2020 city budget on Nov. 19.
