City auditor: growth, increased revenue and debt in 2018

The City of Sun Prairie had a boost in revenues and borrowed more money in 2018.
Auditors last week gave an overview of the financial health of the city with a little over $3 million in unassigned fund balance—just shy of the city’s policy of 16-18 percent of the prior year’s general fund revenue budget. That number put the city “right in line with its peers” said Andrea Jansen, of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, reporting 2018 audit information at the July 23 Finance Committee meeting.
The city has seen an uptick in the general obligation (G.O.) debt over the last four years. In 2018, the G.O. debt was 44 percent of the debt limit. For 2018, the city, including utilities, had $73 million in general obligation debt outstanding. That works out to $2,141 debt for every city resident.
Revenues were up, with the city bringing in more money from permit and license fees. In 2018, there was $25 million in general fund revenues and other financing sources.
The combined net position of the city increased by 6.4 percent in 2018 to $282.3 million. The city’s net investment in capital assets was $232 million at the end of last year.
Property values climbed in 2018—the total property tax levy for the 2018-2019 tax year was $27,509,672—an 8.23 percent increase compared to the prior year.
Net new construction in 2018 was $144.2 million (4.83 percent increase).
The city closed out 2018 with actual revenues exceeding expenditures—due to vacant staff positions and increased permit revenues. City staff also noted that there were scheduled projects that couldn’t be completed because staff’s time was diverted to the July 10, 2018 gas explosion recovery efforts.
Staff estimated city damage at $623,000 from the blast.
In 2018, the city also paid out $622,000 plus interest award to two former Sun Prairie paramedics as part of a wrongful termination grievance.
Jansen complimented the city for receiving a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2017 finance report.
She said city staff did a “really nice job,” mentioning the certificate given by the Government Finance Officers Association to the city for the report.
