Citing the need to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the Colonial Club announced Sunday March 15 that it will be closed March 15-29 for all non-essential services.
The announcement from Executive Director Bob Power said all non-essential programs -- such as classes, exercise, cards and bingo -- at the Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on the city's east side, are cancelled.
The Health Fair scheduled for April 8 has also been postponed at this time.
Building rentals through the end of the month have also been cancelled as has the AARP tax preparation.
The services that will continue include:
• Home delivered meals
• Case management services – phone/email contact, other face-to-face meetings will be determined on a case by case basis
• Driver escort services – be sure your medical appointment is still scheduled
• Supportive home care – clients may temporarily discontinue
• Adult day care – clients may temporarily discontinue
Since the home delivered meal program and driver escort service depend on volunteers and many volunteers are older than age 60, the Colonial Club will allow them to determine if they are comfortable continuing to volunteer for these programs.
Colonial Club staff will take over the driving duties if needed. All other volunteers (office help, kitchen, adult day care) are asked to stay home.
"We realize this public health crisis is affecting the older adults we serve and they may have the most needs," Power's statement reads. "This is why we are trying to ensure they have access to what they may need given the circumstances. However, all of this is subject to change as the situation warrants."
Power said the building will be locked and general admittance not permitted.
The closure will be reassessed as the club nears the end of the two-week period and decisions made based on the impact the COVID-19 virus is having at that time, according to Power.
"We are sorry to add further disruption to your lives," Power added, "but we believe it to be in all of our best interests."
