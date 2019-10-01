Connectivity, more options for bikers, a new shelter and bathhouse were among the key ideas floated during a Sheehan Park Listening Session on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Westside Elementary School, 1320 Buena Vista Drive.
During a 90-minute session, roughly 25 people — including District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie and Sun Prairie Bicycle Subcommittee Chair Chris Clinton — participated in the planning session.
The idea was to have each table of four to five people list opportunities for the park as well as how those opportunities could be achieved.
A presentation at the beginning of the session by Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom and consultant Phil Johnson from cbs squared explained the city will be replacing the aging bathhouse at the Family Aquatic Center, located across Linnerud Drive from Sheehan Park-East.
“If anyone’s been there, you know it’s an aging facility and something needs to be done with it,” Grissom told the group. The bath house has not been reconstructed since the center opened in 1992.
Other improvements shown on the aquatic center plan include a free-to-the-public splash pad and new buildings for staff, concessions and facility storage. A “wet area” outside the shelter, but inside the center, will allow swimmers to rinse before and after swimming.
Johnson explained his firm has already completed a “building massing” drawing that shows the aquatic center buildings that will replace the bath house.
“We haven’t taken this building program conversation to the public though, because I think what we ended up doing now is that we’re starting to develop a building. Then as that progresses through the political process and the budgeting process, you’ll get a kick at it again and then you’ll rethink some of these things,” Johnson said. “But we want to be able to develop a shape, a form and a size so we can estimate the cost.”
A new recreation center will also be constructed in Sheehan Park, although the location has not been determined. One idea for the new facility — voiced during the meeting — is to construct it overlooking a detention pond with an observation deck, trailhead and large parking facility, with connectivity to the remainder of Sheehan Park to the north.
The new center design shows a ground level with a corner entry, gymnasium, concessions, locker facilities and office space, while a smaller second story would include a community room, kitchen, storage and a studio workout area.
Top opportunities
While many bicycle advocates attended the meeting, two Sun Prairie students were the ones who brought actual pictures of the ideas they wanted to see in the park: A bicycle playground and “pump track” that allows mountain bikers and competitive bicycle riders to test their skills on a track format.
Another resident, Tom McKenna from Scenic Point, asked for a connection to the park from his neighborhood. Otherwise, families have to bike or drive to the closest entrance to the park from South Walker Way.
Others wanted wildlife to be emphasized in the park, especially with deer, cranes and other wildlife already in the park. In fact, one idea was to keep the southern park for “silent sports” — a reference to biking and hiking — with the northern part of the park used for sports like soccer, baseball, softball, fitness and sledding. Another suggestion was to include prairie preservation in the park.
Accessibility and way finding — with more signage and more accessible facilities — were also listed as key opportunities.
While some want to see the aquatic center facilities updated, still others wanted more: An indoor pool as part of the recreation center, for example, while others wanted larger facilities to enable the Sun Prairie Piranhas swim team to host another conference swim meet during the outdoor season. Inclusion of the splash pad was also suggested as part of the aquatic center.
Updates to the Sun Prairie Skateboard Park, located just east of the Sheehan Park Youth Baseball Complex, were also suggested. Other park amenity upgrades listed included a new larger shelter house, an indoor play park where kids could play when it’s cold outside and the addition of another soccer field in the park.
Objectives
Grabbing common themes from the opportunities listed by Grissom on large sheets of paper, Johnson listed these primary objectives for Sheehan Park moving forward:
• Improve parking and accessibility, including way finding;
• Upgrade the natural engagement and use of the park;
• Expand aquatic facilities;
• Increase trail connectivity to the remainder of the park, including the park’s internal trail system, and expanding the parts of the park not widely used to public access; and
• Emphasize biking and silent sports on the south side of the park.
Johnson told the group he would develop a preliminary plan and present it to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission in November, then refine that plan before seeking more public input. After the second round of public input, Johnson said he would create a computer aided design drawing and take that through the commission and city council committees for further input next year.
Both Grissom and Johnson emphasized no timeline for the expansion of the park, construction of the new community center building or the updates for the aquatic center. Grissom said the current 2020 budget debate does not include any potential Sheehan Park improvements.
Individuals wishing to provide input on the Sheehan Park Master Planning Process may do so online at http://sunprairiewi.mindmixer.com.
