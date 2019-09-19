Downtown parking demand fueled by new businesses is on an upswing as city officials look at strategies to help motorists find a spot.
The 2019 downtown parking study reports an 8 percent increase in parking at municipal lots since the last study two years ago. Peak parking usage was highest in the evenings, with the busiest parking lot at Lane Street north, according to the 2019 study.
The downtown cityscape has shifted with a new brewery, event space, restaurants, and retailers — all things that city officials say are healthy for a vibrant downtown.
The new study shows municipal parking lots usage was 52 percent with lots north of Main Street having plenty of spots open during peak times.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said a multi-prong approach to tackling the downtown parking needs to start with letting people know where the parking is, even if they need to walk a little bit farther.
The three municipal lots located North of Main street were underutilized, study data shows.
“There’s a perception that is really far away because it’s across the street but in reality its only two blocks away,” said Semmann, who presented the results of the 2019 parking study at the Sept. 5 Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) meeting.
The city’s seven municipal lots (with a total of 312 parking stalls) are located at North Bristol Street, Angell Street, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, King Street, Lane Street-south, Lane Street-north and Cannery Square.
A 2017 study showed the lots weren’t at capacity, so no action was taken to expand municipal parking, but Semmann said the city is planning for the future. The city recently purchased a former auto sales business at 117 Columbus St. to add a new parking lot next year.
There’s also plans to expand the lot behind the Bank of Sun Prairie, Semmann said.
The 2019 parking study counts were done in May during two full workdays, two weekend evenings and on Saturdays.
Special events occurring during the count included the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, Sun Prairie High School graduation, and a wedding at the Loft. It also analyzed on-street parking, that the 2017 study didn’t take into account. The average utilization rate for on-street parking was 29 percent, according to the study.
Semmann said adding way-finding signs to direct motorists to parking lots could be part of the parking solution, as well as encouraging employees of downtown businesses to park in the north lots.
The city is also looking for parking opportunities from businesses that have spots open in the evening and weekends after they close.
Redevelopment efforts of the Main and Bristol Street July 10, 2018 explosion site are also expected to include parking. Semmann said another option may be to go to paid parking to offset city costs to add parking in the future.
“Downtown land is valuable, so free parking is something you see going away in many cities,” Semmann said.
Semmann emphasized that these are all options that are being looked at as the city gathers feedback on parking and the 2019 study results. The results will be presented to the city council at a future meeting to gauge responses.
For full results of the 2019 Downtown Sun Prairie parking study go to the agenda packet of the Sept. 3 downtown Business Improvement District meeting at https://agendas.cityofsunprairie.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1106&doctype=1
