Sun Prairie Lions 2019-20 Board of Directors
The Sun Prairie Lions Club recently announced its 2019-20 Board of Directors, including (front row, from left) Secretary Katie Kapler, First Vice President Brad Bauer, President Zach Weber, Director John Rastello, Second Vice President Justin Wilson and Third Vice President Jim McCourt; (back row, from left) Director Troy Eisenrich, Treasurer Bill Lund, Membership Chair Michele Brooks, Director Kelly Harinisch, Past President Tom Coy, Lion Tamer Matt Paske and Tail Twister Jim Faltersack.

 Contributed photo illustration

