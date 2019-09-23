The City of Sun Prairie is hosting a special household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Sun Prairie Recycle Center, located at 1798 S. Bird St.
The program is sponsored in full by Pellitteri at the request of the City of Sun Prairie. Participants must be residents of the City of Sun Prairie and have a Sun Prairie Recycle Center permit.
Residents can bring in oil-based paints, solvents (finish removers, stain, shellac, varnish, turpentine, furniture strippers, driveway sealant), ignitables and aerosols (full or partial), kerosene, fuel oil, gasoline, pastes, polishes, caulks, and thermometers.
Examples of items that will be accepted at the event include:
Kitchen/Bathroom -- Aerosol cans, bug sprays, floor care products, metal polish furniture, polish oven cleaners, drain cleaners, tile cleansers, bathroom cleaners, disinfectants
Garage/Workshop – Gasoline-oil mixtures, old gasoline, auto repair products, brake fluid, transmission fluid, paint thinner, paints (oil and metal-based), paint stripper, other oils/cleaners, varnish, antifreeze.
Garden/Miscellaneous -- Chemical fertilizers, fungicides, photographic chemicals, herbicides, artists’ paints, rat poison, fluorescent bulbs, moth balls, gun cleaning solvents, pool chemicals, fiberglass epoxy, thermostats, thermometers and mercury.
Before transporting them in your vehicle, take the following precautions:
• Keep products in their original containers, when possible.
• Make sure products are properly sealed to prevent leaks and spills.
• If a container is leaking or unstable, you will need to use a secondary, leak-proof container.
• Do not mix products together. Dangerous reactions can occur when some chemicals are mixed.
• Pack containers in a sturdy box in the trunk of your vehicle. Keep the containers away from the driver, vehicle passengers and pets.
• Boxes and containers (other than gasoline cans) cannot be returned to you.
• Please do not put items in plastic bags.
• If a product does not have the original label, label it yourself if you are certain of the contents. This will help dispose of it properly.
• Always store products in a secure place, away from children, pets and sparks.
Do not bring the following items to the collection: Latex paint, propane cylinders, radioactives, explosives, biologicals, medical wastes, ammunition, commercial wastes.
Latex paint is not a hazardous material. To properly dispose of latex paint, follow these simple instructions:
• Open the can.
• Dry or solidify the paint by mixing with Floor Dry, cat litter or sawdust. If the can is full, you will need to use a secondary container.
• Dispose of the can and solidified paint in your refuse cart (remove the lid).
Individuals with questions about the special household hazardous waste collection, or who need more information, may call the Sun Prairie Public Works Department at 837-3050 weekdays during regular business hours.
