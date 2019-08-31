Following a presentation by all three of Sun Prairie emergency services chiefs, members of the Sun Prairie Finance Committee on Aug. 27 recommended approval of a $848,224 city radio replacement proposal.
The costs include $308,732 for new police radios, $128,037 for new radios for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS), $223,894 for a new Sun Prairie Fire Department (SPFD) base state that includes mobile and portable radios for firefighters, and $186,181 for new radios for the city’s Public Works employees. An additional $1,379 is also included in miscellaneous charges.
A staff memo to Finance Committee members said the Dane County interoperable voice radio communications system (DaneCom) requires that the City of Sun Prairie use specific models of radios that can be programmed for interoperability or that communicate directly with the DaneCom radio system.
The Police Department, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Fire Department all have portable radios officers wear and mobile radios that are in the vehicles. The city replaced 17 portable radios for the Police Department in 2019 because they were at end of life and could no longer be repaired or replaced. The Police Department mobile radios are at end of life and need replacement.
EMS will require replacement of all radios in 2020 and the Fire Department will need replacement of their portable radios. While the life of a radio is about 10 years many have lasted longer; however, after 10 years, radios begin to become unreliable and the maintenance or service agreement become void, according to the memo.
The memo also noted that ss newer models and new technology are introduced, the ability to repair the old radios is eliminated.
“The challenge for public safety is the technology changes that have occurred over the last 10 years, resulting in the need to purchase new radios to keep up with the change,” the memo stated.
Also, there are interoperability challenges between agencies that have different radios.
The memo stated city staff doesn’t anticipate any technology changes within the next 10 years.
Sun Prairie public works employees (including those at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Storm Water Utility) currently use analog radios that do not communicate with DaneCom.
“During the July 10, 2018 explosion,” the memo reads, “public works was unable to communicate with public safety. This was overcome by other methods, but the value of radios that work with Public Safety is very important in an emergency situation.”
The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is proposing to replace 29 portable radios that were purchased in 2013 and are expected to have three additional years of life. The SPPD would like to replace the portable radios in 2020 so that it will have the same model throughout the operations of the department as well as be on a consistent platform with other local public safety departments and surrounding jurisdictions.
The 29 radios purchased in 2013 will be used in training programs and special events, or unplanned disaster events where increased staff is needed, like the July 10, 2018 explosion. This will alleviate the need to remove radios from operations, where they are needed. The SPPD also needs to replace 21 squad mobile radios as that are at end of life.
Sun Prairie EMS is proposing to replace 15 portable radios and 3 mobile radios that are at end of life.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department (SPFD) requires replacement of 34 portable radios due to end of life, but SPFD has been replacing mobile radios with vehicle replacement and does not require the replacement of all mobile radios at this time.
SPFD will be purchasing the mobile base station for the proposed model and replace the radios during vehicle replacement.
Public Works is requesting the purchase of 60 radios to replace the analog radios that the department is currently using in its vehicles. Public Works is only requesting 6 portable radios for key staff.
The memo also stated that pricing proposed as part of the purchase is 10% less than the State Contract reduction of 27% less than list price.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said the city’s inconsistent platform allows limited interoperability, which is a problem when Sun Prairie EMS personnel respond to other parts of the county and need to communicate with Dane County sheriff’s deputies and other EMS or fire departments.
“For some years, we’ve known that interoperability . . . is a need within the community,” Goff said.
Goff said all three departments decided to approach the city with a unified radio replacement plan to improve interoperability with the county and other communities, and to get the city on the DaneCom system.
“Actually, you had me at communication is paramount,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who is also a member of the Finance Committee. But he wondered in the past, even today, there is no compatible system between police, fire and EMS?
Goff replied that in Sun Prairie, it’s navigated reasonably well, but the challenge occurs when one of the agencies goes into a different community.
The EMS Chief said an available computer software patch for the city’s existing radio system only allows the use of a couple of channels, but the patch also goes down and leaves a vulnerability when communications are not possible.
“This strategy helps us . . . to move away from the reliability on a computer patch and towards compatibility,” Goff said.
City administrative staff sought a recommendation from the Finance Committee to sign the purchase paperwork by Sept. 15, when the discount expires. Finance Committee members approved that recommendation, but also will allow city staff to determine how to finance this purchase, as well as future purchases of radio equipment moving forward.
Acting Finance Committee Chair and City Council President Bill Connors said the city could establish a sinking fund and set aside money each year to dedicate to the replacement of radios moving forward, but City Administrative Services Director Connie DeKemper also suggested general obligation borrowing or the use of expenditure restraint program (ERP) money as ways to finance the current and future radio purchases.
Debt discussion delayed again
After examining the direct debt burden of comparably sized communities, the Finance Committee voted to postpone discussion of a new debt policy for the City of Sun Prairie.
A memo from DeKemper pointed out that during the 2017 review of the Five Year Financial Management Plan, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a debt management policy to assist the City Council in making decisions regarding the issuance of debt.
According to the memo, the debt policy assists staff in the development of the budget and the Five Year Capital Improvement Plan. Once these documents are developed, staff then provides a forecast of future debt requirements to assist the council with the approval of both the budget and capital improvement plan.
In June 2018, alders reviewed the debt management benchmarks. Direct Debt Burden may not exceed 1.75% of equalized value, according to the policy.
“The city will find it difficult meeting the benchmark of a maximum debt levy of the 2017 debt levy in the future,” the memo stated.
The debt policy went unchanged after the June 2018 review.
Right now, alders remain specifically concerned with maintaining a sound debt position and credit quality as well as ensuring that the debt levy did not encroach on the city’s operating levy, according to the memo.
Discussion among Finance Committee members seemed to indicate, given the city’s current amount of road construction and big ticket projects such as the library addition, the 1.75 percent figure was not realistic, especially when compared to similarly sized communities.
But committee members also wanted to see the figures associated with increasing debt management benchmarks to 2 and 2.5 percent before making a recommendation to change the policy permanently.
Connors agreed to delay the discussion until the committee’s next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24.
