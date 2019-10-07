Dane County has announced its free “Welcome to Medicare” seminar schedule for 2020 to help residents make informed decisions about their Medicare options. Medicare information is complex and complications can lead to often preventable frustration for Dane County residents, which is why it is important to get the right information at the right time.
“Dane County is happy to offer these free seminars to residents so they can learn more about their Medicare options from unbiased professionals and get the answers they need to make informed decisions,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Elder Benefit Specialist staffers from the Dane County Area Agency on Aging provide these presentations as a resource to the community to educate consumers approaching age 65 on Medicare and other health care coverage basics for seniors that many employers are not able to offer their retiring staff.
Some decisions and actions about Medicare can take place three to six months before an individual turns 65, so it is important individuals don’t wait until they are turning 65 to understand all they need to know about this important benefit. The more people that can be reached early, the more appeals can be prevented.
The seminars are offered throughout Dane County, at various locations in efforts to reach rural or also typically underserved communities.
What makes these seminars unique is that they are presented by unbiased professionals who are experts in benefits programs, as opposed to insurance agents. They will help attendees better understand what Medicare is and is not, avoid penalties for late enrollment, and learn how to get the most out of their health and prescription benefits plans.
2019 Seminar Details
Aging and Disability Resource Center, 2865 N. Sherman Ave., Madison -- Saturday, Nov. 9, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Oct. 30, 2019.
2020 Seminar Details
Aging and Disability Resource Center, 2865 N Sherman Ave., Madison --Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Jan. 15, 2020.
The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie -- Saturday, March 28, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by March 18, 2020.
Mount Horeb Senior Center 107 N Grove St, Mount Horeb -- Saturday, May 23, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by May 13, 2020.
Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 E Lacy Rd, Fitchburg -- Saturday, July 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by July 1, 2020.
Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St., Madison -- Saturday, Sept. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Sept. 16, 2020.
Stoughton Senior Center, 248 W Main St., Stoughton -- Saturday, Nov. 14, 9-11:30 a.m. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Nov. 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.