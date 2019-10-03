Police say a 15-year-old Sun Prairie High School student made up a story of a gun threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff last Friday.
The teen now faces terrorist threats and obstruction charges after she called 9-1-1 on Sept. 27, reporting that there were two females in a high school bathroom talking about shooting up the school. The teen said one female was holding a handgun.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said on Thursday that the teen fabricated the story. The teen is being referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
Police evacuated the high school after the 911 call in, sending students and staff to the Sun Prairie District Office, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Sun Prairie Municipal Building in downtown Sun Prairie.
During the search, police did not find any active threat, weapons or anyone matching the description of the reported suspects.
Konopacki thanked first responders, school district staff, and nearby neighbors who provided shelter to students during and after the afterschool evacuation.
