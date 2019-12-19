The City of Sun Prairie reminds homeowners receiving city-sponsored refuse and recyclable pick-ups that there will be delayed pick-ups due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Due to Christmas Day, all residents receiving city-sponsored refuse and recycling collections will be delayed by one day that week beginning on Wednesday. The Wednesday route will be picked up on Thursday. The Thursday route will be picked up on Friday, and the Friday route will be picked up on Saturday.
Due to New Year’s Day, all residents that receive city-sponsored refuse and recycling collections will be delayed by one day that week beginning on Wednesday. The Wednesday route will be picked up on Thursday. The Thursday route will be picked up on Friday, and the Friday route will be picked up on Saturday.
City residents should have refuse and/or recyclables curbside by 7 a.m.
