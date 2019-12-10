“It’s winter in Wisconsin
And the gentle breezes blow.
Seventy miles an hour,
At thirty-five below.
Oh, how I love Wisconsin,
When the snow’s up to your butt.
You take a breath of winter air
And your nose gets frozen shut.
So I guess I’ll hang around.
I could never leave Wisconsin,
‘Cause I’m frozen to the ground!”
—Anonymous poet
Can winter come too early in Wisconsin?
For the members of the Prairie Riders snowmobile club, the answer is no—and Mother Nature needs to comes through this year with the club celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Club President Janet Meister said club members are ready to get their sleds out on the trail.
“We have high hopes for this season and have heard the prediction for lots of snow,” Meister said. “So we are pretty excited about a good year.”
The club is Sun Prairie-based but draws members from Cottage Grove, Marshall, Madison, and surrounding suburbs.
With equal parts of hard work and fun, the club maintains miles of trails--negotiating with landowners, marking and grooming—all necessary for snowmobilers to have the best ride they can.
A good ride, Meister said, is an adventure, a social event, and a good workout--using muscles you never knew you had.
“It’s a fun winter sport,” she said. “It’s a reason to get outside and meet new friends.”
Trails were open for more than five weeks last winter and the polar vortex didn’t even slow club members down.
“We just put on an extra layer of clothes,” Meister said.
The Prairie Riders snowmobile club started in 1969, and in its heyday, had more than 200 members. Polaroid photos from the club’s archives show members having fun hitting the trails, dressing up for parties, and getting together for meetings. Members competed in snowmobile races at Sun Prairie’s Angell Park one-third-mile oval track and the club helped crown the annual Sno-Queen.
Even today, this far south in the state, snowmobiling still has its enthusiasts.
Socializing is a big draw for members, Meister said, meeting at a spot for a ride. If the snow’s good, and the trails are open, the text and Facebook messages start to fly with plans to meet up at Chicken Licks on County Highway N just outside of Sun Prairie or the Pickle Tree in Deerfield.
Meister said the club likes to boost local economies by switching up where they go and acknowledging businesses that sponsor the club.
There are also longer routes that set an adventure for club members.
“We might go up to Columbus and do a night ride, have dinner there and ride home,” Meister said, estimating trips can loop 60-70 miles.
Meister said it’s also a family-friendly activity with parents bundling up their kids and taking them out for a ride.
There are more than 200,000 registered snowmobiles in the state and around 25,000 miles of groomed trails, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
It’s not a surprise the winter recreational activity has taken hold here.
Wisconsin claims to be the birthplace of snowmobiling because of the ingenuity of Brule, Wisconsin inventors William J. Culman and William B. Follis who submitted a patent for a sled-propeller design on Sept. 5, 1895, according to historians.
Snowmobiling has grown in the state ever since.
But the sport isn’t cheap. Meister estimates that a new sled costs between $8,000-$10,000, and used ones for a couple of thousand dollars. But she still thinks the sport has its appeal to the younger crowd.
“I think that there are a lot of 20-somethings snowmobiling but they just don’t join snowmobile clubs,” Meister said.
The club now has 48 members. The average age is 40-55, with more men than women. Meister said the club is on the lookout to grow its ranks.
Prairie Riders had a booth at the Sun Prairie Corn Fest and uses social media—all to encourage people to join the club.
Meister suggested people check out the club by coming to a monthly meeting at Doubledays in Cottage Grove or join the annual bonfire or the Easter Seals fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.
With winter just starting, Meister said hitting the trails is the best thing to cure the winter blues.
“Snowmobiling is a reason to get out in the winter and not just sit in the house and be miserable,” she said.
