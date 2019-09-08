Acting on a recommendation from the Finance Committee, the Sun Prairie City Council voted 7-1 on Sept. 3. to approve the use of Expenditure Restraint Program (ERP) funds and borrow the remaining amount for an $848,224 public safety radio purchase to be completed this month.
In addition, money will now be set aside in a sinking fund so that a single year expenditure can be avoided in the future, according to the recommendation from Administrative Services Director Connie DeKemper.
The costs include $308,732 for new police radios, $128,037 for new radios for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS), $223,894 for a new Sun Prairie Fire Department (SPFD) base station that includes mobile and portable radios for firefighters, and $186,181 for new radios for the city’s Public Works employees.
An additional $1,379 is also included in miscellaneous charges.
The Sun Prairie Police Department, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Fire Department all have portable radios officers wear and mobile radios that are in the vehicles.
The city replaced 17 portable radios for the Police Department in 2019 because they were at end of life and could no longer be repaired or replaced. The Police Department mobile radios are at end of life and need replacement.
EMS will require replacement of all radios in 2020 and the Fire Department will need replacement of their portable radios. While the life of a radio is about 10 years many have lasted longer; however, after 10 years, radios begin to become unreliable and the maintenance or service agreement become void, according to the memo.
A Finance Committee memo also noted that as newer models and new technology are introduced, the ability to repair the old radios is eliminated.
“The challenge for public safety is the technology changes that have occurred over the last 10 years, resulting in the need to purchase new radios to keep up with the change,” the memo stated. Also, there are interoperability challenges between agencies that have different radios. The memo stated city staff doesn’t anticipate any technology changes within the next 10 years.
Sun Prairie public works employees (including those at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Storm Water Utility) currently use analog radios that do not communicate with DaneCom.
The city will receive pricing 10 percent cheaper than the state bid contract, but only if the contract is authorized by the end of September.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey said she would support the purchase, which was presented to the council by Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, EMS Chief Brian Goff and Acting Police Chief Brian Teasdale. She said she appreciated not only the seriousness of the request, but also the candor offered by Goff during his PowerPoint presentation.
But Lindsey was also critical of previous councils.
“It’s really to me another symptom of past bodies who have said ‘we’re not ready to make that investment’,” Lindsey said.
Fellow District 1 Alder Steve Stocker agreed, saying he felt it is a need, and made the motion to approve the use of $550,000 in ERP funding, with the balance being financed from general obligation borrowing. In addition, $79,600 will be placed into a sinking fund to finance future radio replacements.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said he felt the $83,000 in savings should be presented to alders to consider.
One alder balked at the amount of money, calling it a “used car salesman” tactic and objecting to the expenditure because it should be a 2020 budget initiative. District 4 Alder Al Guyant said he would vote no.
“The September deadline is totally made up by the vendor,” Guyant told the council.
The remainder of the council disagreed with Guyant, voting 7-1 to approve the purchase.
Liquor licenses OK’d
After a one month delay, alders approved granting a “Class B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol License for Sakura Shiten, located at 120 E Main St., and a “Class B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol License for Cannery Wine & Spirits, located at 1120 W Main St. The latter will be granted only after the establishment surrenders its current “Class A” license.
City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said after conducting research, there was no ability for the city to hold back a city legacy “Class B” license when they became available.
Stechschulte had requested the delay until a review of the ordinances could be completed and legal counsel consulted, but on Tuesday, recommended granting the licenses without further delay.
Daycare OK’d
After a one-minute public hearing, alders approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to operate a group daycare at 211 E. Linnerud Drive.
A staff memo from City Planning Director Tim Semmann said Reach Dane sought the CUP to operate a group daycare in an existing building at 211 E. Linnerud Drive – the home of The Faith Place church. Preschool programming for two groups of 17 children (one morning class and one afternoon class) will be provided Tuesday through Friday from August through June. The overall operating hours will be 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The hours of programming for Reach Dane will not overlap the hours of service provided for the church congregation.
The church use will take place Wednesday evenings starting at 6 p.m. and all day on Sundays. The green space on the east side of the parking lot — approximately 1,700 sq. ft. — will be used for the playground space.
A bus for pick-up and drop-off will be provided to some of the children. Parent parking during programming hours is limited to drop off, pick up and an occasional parent meeting. There will be seven total number of staff daily providing care for the children.
Reach Dane was operating in a Sun Prairie Area School District building that is no longer available for use, requiring an alternate site.
Guyant thanked Semmann, Oppenheimer and others who responded to his request to accommodate Reach Dane. The alder said the staffers worked on a solution through the weekend to get the item listed on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda.
But when the commission did not meet due to a lack of a quorum, the item was posted instead for a Sun Prairie City Council public hearing.
No objections were voiced during the public hearing, and alders unanimously approved the CUP.
