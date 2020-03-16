The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is delaying programs for 30 days, according to an email sent to all chamber members on March 16.
"Effective immediately, in the best interest of you, your business, and our community, as of March 16, 2020 the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is postponing all in-person networking, meetings and programming events for at least the next 30 days," Chamber Executive Director Amy Skicki wrote in the email.
The chamber office located at 109 E. Main St. will be open for walk-in traffic from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Skicki said, but the chamber plans to expand the ability to communicate with members and the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday via phone, email and social media.
"We will also explore virtual meeting options and conference calling in an effort to hold regularly recurring standing committee meetings during this time," Skicki wrote.
"Although we are postponing in-person events to eliminate large gatherings, it is important for all of us to continue to support local Sun Prairie area businesses with our individual patronage," Skicki added.
The chamber's new executive director encouraged communication between chamber members.
"Let's be proactive now so that this crisis is mitigated sooner rather than later and furthermore so that we can get back to business as usual," Skicki wrote. "This is a true test of all of our leadership to ensure that the Sun Prairie business community can navigate through this challenging time. We will be better individuals and businesses because of it. We greatly appreciate your patience and consideration!"
