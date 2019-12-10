Dane County deputies advised avoiding Highway 19 near Twin Lane Road after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 10 closed the road.
Sgt. James Schroeder from the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at 8:37 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Marshall Police, Sun Prairie Police. Marshall EMS and Sun Prairie Fire/EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 19 at Twin Lane Rod in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Schroeder said two vehicles -- a 2015 blue Jeep Patriot and a 2017 Gray Nissan Altima -- collided in this intersection with one occupant in the Nissan Altima being pinned in the vehicle.
The occupant in the Nissan Altima was extricated and transported to a local hospital, according to Schroeder.
The occupants of the blue Jeep Patriot were able to get out of the vehicle prior to it catching fire and becoming fully engulfed.
Deputies advised avoiding the area, which is located east of the City of Sun Prairie between Sun Prairie and Marshall in the Town of Sun Prairie.
