The City of Sun Prairie’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 are now available for viewing.
Both documents summarize the activity of the city for 2018. The CAFR is a thorough and detailed report of the city's financial condition and reports on its' activities and balances for the fiscal year.
In a continuing effort to provide greater transparency for residents and others, the PAFR is a user-friendly rendering of the CAFR and highlights topics of most frequent interest. The popular report summarizes and presents the information from the CAFR in a more accessible and understandable format for the general public and other interested parties without a background in finance.
The CAFR and PAFR have been submitted to the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA) by the city’s finance department for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award Program. These award programs recognize state and local governments of all types and sizes on their high quality reports that promote better transparency of financial management.
For the fiscal year ending in 2017, the city received its third award for the CAFR and second award for the PAFR.
These reports continue to be excellent resources for residents to become more familiar with the city’s finances. For more information and to review the city’s financial reports, visit https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/318/Financial-Statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.