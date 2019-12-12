Incumbent alders Mary Polenske (District 4) and Steve Stocker (District 1) officially announced their intent to seek reelection in the spring 2020 election.
Polenske, seeking her sixth term, promised to continue her diligent service to constituents with everyday concerns such as public safety, public services, and maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
As a retiree, Polenske said she brings a more conservative perspective to city projects and welcomes the frequent input from the residence of district 4. Polenske has been active in Sun Prairie Public Safety during her almost 10 years on City Council and prior as the Director of Sun Prairie EMS.
As the appointed council representative to the Business Improvement Board, Polenske said she continues to work with and support Sun Prairie businesses, encouraging growth in the Downtown Sun Prairie area. She has had many opportunities to volunteer during special events. Mary’s past involvement with development and expansion in District 4, Prairie Lakes has been a great success.
“The residents of District 4 can expect my continued support and quick response to their concerns,” Polenske said in a statement announcing her reelection. “I find myself energized and motivated by the positive growth in our great city and look forward to another two years representing the District 4 residents.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of District 1 on the Sun Prairie City Council for the past four years,” Stocker said in a statement emailed to the Sun Prairie Star. “In discussions with constituents, I have been encouraged to continue to be their voice on the council. For that reason I have decided to run for re-election this spring.
“We have accomplished much during the last four years, and I would like the opportunity to continue making our city a great place to raise our families,” Stocker added.
“For those who know me, you know that I have an excellent work ethic and am very active in the community. I try to attend as many events as I can, as it gets me out in the public where I can not only interact and answer questions, but also gain input on the issues we face,” the incumbent District 1 Alder added. “If you have followed my voting record, you know that I vote according to the majority of feedback which I receive from my constituents, as I believe that is why they elected me to represent them. It has truly been a pleasure working for you, and I am excited about continuing our efforts for another two years.”
District 1 voters with questions or suggestions, may contact Stocker on Facebook at StockerforSP, or via email at StockerforSP@gmail.com.
Sun Prairie Area School District
Two board seats are up for election this spring, held by incumbents Tom Weber and Carol Sue Albright. As of press time, the incumbents have not filed papers with the district.
The school board terms are for three years, beginning on April 27, 2020.
2020 Election Schedule
Deadline for submitting Campaign Registration Statement, Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers for Nonpartisan Office is Jan. 7. Those incumbents choosing not to run are required to file a Declaration of Non-Candidacy.
Polenske has filed both her registration statement and Declaration of Candidacy. Stocker has filed is Declaration of Candidacy.
The spring primary election, if required, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18, with the spring election scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 7. The fall primary election, if required, will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
