Marking one year until the 2020 presidential election, Gov. Tony Evers encouraged Democrat volunteers during a brief appearance at Beans ’n Cream Bakehouse, located at 1120 W. Main St.
Evers’ appearance was one of seven appearances around the state designed to fire up volunteers for the push to the 2020 presidential election. But the hard work of campaigning wasn’t lost on Evers, who thanked and encouraged volunteers in the meeting room at the Bakehouse.
According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Democratic Party volunteers have already knocked over 200,000 doors so far in 2019 and were set to knock an additional 50,000 doors over the course of the weekend.
“Canvassing is really hard work, it’s really hard work and you know, going to door to door and lots of people aren’t home, some people won’t want to talk to you, lots of people will,” Evers said. “So I just have to thank you for doing this because it is such hard work giving up some of your precious free time to do it.
“But in my humble opinion it is well, well, well worth it for the time,” the governor added. “I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for canvassing that happened a year ago and it won this race. I’ll give you a small example: I’m from Plymouth. Plymouth has about 7,000 people and I won by 30,000 votes, which is like seven Plymouths. And so that was a landslide for me. We need more of those.”
The governor said building relationships with people by going door to door is “critically important” to the outcome of the presidential election.
“So knocking on the doors, making the calls, and frankly I’ve always felt that canvassing is about — when you can — building relationships with people,” Evers said. “We have, the party has, I think, knocked on over 200,000 doors already for this event for next year. And obviously it’s critically important for the presidential race, but it’s also important statewide.”
While many of the Sun Prairie area legislators are Democrats, Evers said more Democrats are needed in both houses of the Legislature.
“I know most of the Sun Prairie area is represented by Democrats, but just from my vantage point, a lot of the work that we’re going to be doing over this next year, things that are . . . we need a Democratic legislature in some fashion,” Evers said. “You’re seeing that happen right now with the gun safety bill that’s going on next Thursday or whatever it is, they will be taking up in special session and they’re going to gavel in and gavel out. Two people out of 133 people in the legislature are able to stop it. At least a debate — that’s all I’m asking for — is a debate on gun safety.”
The census is also vitally important.
“And after the census, we’ll be drawing new legislative lines, and if we don’t have the support there, my veto can be overridden. And so having a strong Assembly and Senate is very important,” Evers said. “Like I said, I know most of your representatives in this area are Democrats, but whatever we can do to kind of further that thought process going forward with people you know all across the state is absolutely critical.”
The governor also said he believes the presidential campaign will result in a closely contested election.
“Clearly the 2020 campaign for president can’t be hotter,” Evers said. “And whether the president survives a challenge to his presidency or not, it’s going to be a tough race. The impeachment stuff, whether it happens or doesn’t happen, is going to flavor what goes on next fall. So getting out now, it’s extremely that people understand what the Democrats stand for and the folks that are running it all.”
The Democrats running for president are not unlike the campaign for Wisconsin’s governor — a campaign that Evers won.
“You know — we had 20 people at one time in the race, and we all pretended to be significantly different than each other,” Evers said. “We weren’t. There’s shades, but we weren’t.
“And so at the end of the day, that large number helped me become governor. It made me stronger, a stronger debater, and all that. But the good thing about it was that we had people talking all across the state before the election and it worked,” Evers said. “And this will be the same thing here. We will — whatever candidate [Democrats] have — is going to be great candidate who will beat Donald Trump, or whoever else is running, but it will be extremely difficult.
“This is a watershed time,” the governor added. “And so from the point of view of gerrymandering, from the point of view of finding somebody besides Donald Trump to be president, this is a watershed time. Having the ability to build relationships with voters is really important.”
Evers recalled a personal story about the importance of volunteering.
“I remember last year on Election Day, my brother from Massachusetts, he’s a big time Democrat . . . I went into see the volunteers in a phone bank, and I walked by and there he was,” Evers said. “He came from Massachusetts, and didn’t bother coming to see me. So I understand how important that work is and I appreciate your work.”
