A former Sun Prairie Girl Scout Trooper accused of sexually assaulting a child will go on trial next week.
Steven Craig Faust, 50, is accused of repeated sexual assault of a child for more than five years.
Jury selection begins on Monday, March 9, with a three-day trial scheduled in Dane County Circuit Court.
During the March 3 status conference, Faust’s defense attorney Christopher T. Van Wagner requests the case move to trial. Dane County District Attorney William Leroy Brown said a plea offer was not extended to Faust because he did not want one.
Faust, according to the criminal complaint fondled the girl while she was over at his house and when he was her Girl Scout leader. Faust was arrested in December 2018 after the girl reported the incidents to her mother.
The girl told investigators that the sexual assaults happened during sleepovers, birthday parties, and when he was driving her home from scout meetings. She told police the incidents started when she was in kindergarten and continued until 2015.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin terminated Faust from his Badgerland Girl Scout volunteer position on Dec. 14, 2018, after the organization was notified of the tentative charges against Faust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.