Madison’s premier winter event is back —the 2020 Madison Polar Plunge Presented by JP Cullen takes place from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Madison’s Olin Park, as Special Olympics Wisconsin fans raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.
Thanks to incredible plungers, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and law enforcement supporters, the 2019 Madison Polar Plunge raised over $300,000, and help is needed to top that in 2020.
Besides the traditional jump into the chilly water of Lake Wingra, there are other ways to participate:
• Super Plunger. Super Plungers will test their courage and endurance by Plunging not once, not twice but up to 5 times on Plunge Day. This elite group of men and women will do something few Plungers in Wisconsin have ever done before and take Polar Plunging to a new level of cold.
To earn Super Plunger status, participants must raise $1,000 as an individual or $1,500 for a team of two. Your fundraising efforts will solidify your place as a super hero in the hearts and minds of over 10,000 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.
Each Super Plunger will receive the official Super Plunger Cape as well as a Polar Plunge long sleeve T-shirt and $50 VISA gift card.
• Cool Schools. Calling all K-12 schools and students — do you have what it takes to be “Freezin’ for a Reason”? Be a part of the most popular winter event for high school, middle school and even elementary school students. Grab your friends, classmates, teammates, and bandmates and form a team. Your team can be two best buddies or 200 of your closest friends – the size is up to you.
All money raised directly benefits nearly 9,000 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes. Special Olympics gives every person the opportunity to be a champion and show the world that there are millions of different abilities but no disabilities.
• Toss Your Boss. To “Toss your Boss”, you and your conspiring co-workers will work together to raise $1,000 or more for this most enjoyable experience. Or score points with the boss by plunging alongside him or her. Each person plunging with a boss is required to raise $75, but this amount will count towards the $1,000 goal, and each “Boss” will receive a complimentary framed photo capturing his/her Plunge.
• Too Chicken to Plunge. Want to help support Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes without having to jump in the freezin’ cold water? Register as “Too Chicken to Plunge” and you will still have the ability to raise pledges, earn incentives, and be part of the fun!
Chickens are a great addition to every Plunge Team and are great at giving moral support, cheering from the comfort of the sidelines, taking team photos and helping to celebrate your team’s success.
Special Olympics will award its top “Too Chicken to Plunge” fundraiser with a prize package that is all things warm – a Polar Plunge blanket, a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card for piping hot coffee and a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card for some hot wings or other goodies at participating locations.
• Law Enforcement Challenge. Are you a member of one of Wisconsin’s amazing law enforcement agencies? As Polar Plunge VIPs, local law enforcement teams are invited to take the Plunge and compete against fellow law enforcement personnel from across the state in our Law Enforcement Challenge.
Last year, more than 40 law enforcement agencies from across the state took to the icy waters across Wisconsin, raising more than $83,000 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Team members can raise donations online or cash/check. Your team can get creative and hold a fundraiser to raise donations. Ask a local business to support your team or sell $1 icons to raise additional funds.
Face off against agencies from across Wisconsin to see which police department, DOC institution, sheriff’s department, etc. are Wisconsin’s true Winter Warriors. Special Olympics will award prizes the following categories:
Top Fundraising Police or Sheriff’s Department Team, Top Fundraising DOC Team, and Top Fundraising University Police Department Team.
The top team in each category will be recognized at the Special Olympics State Summer Games in June 2020 and will be invited to select one team member to help carry in the Flame of Hope during the Opening Ceremony. The top fundraising team in each Special Olympics Wisconsin region will also receive a plaque to display their Polar Plunge success and commitment to southern Wisconsin athletes.
2019 Top Law Enforcement Teams included the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Ranking of the top teams included:
Wood County Sheriff’s Department – $8,588 (Police/Sheriff team winner)
Red Granite Correctional Inst. – $7,546 (DOC winner)
CCI – $6,565
Fox Lake Correctional Institution – $5,912
Western Technical College LE Academy – $3,875 (University winner)
Dane County Sheriff’s Office – $3,507
Wisconsin Rapids PD – $3,209
Kenosha PD – $3,080
Waupun Correctional Institution – $2,865
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office – $2,850.
Event schedule
The 2020 Event Schedule for the Polar Plunge includes:
Friday, February 14
4-8 p.m. Pre-Registration at Coliseum Bar
5 p.m. Law Enforcement & Corrections Polar Plunge at Olin Park.
Saturday, February 15
10 a.m. –2 p.m. Registration open at Olin Park
10:45 a.m. — Opening Ceremony
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Plunge time.
11 am.-? Food, drinks and entertainment at Coliseum Bar
Olin Park is located at 1156 Olin-Turville Ct. in Madison, close to to the Coliseum Bar.
For more information, log on to https://polarplungewi.org/locations/feb-15-madison/ or contact Alyse Peters by phone at 608-442-5678.
