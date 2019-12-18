Sun Prairie’s Colonial Club will be able to deal in the short term with a cut of $50,000 from United Way of Dane County through the use of savings, according to Executive Director Bob Power.
But Power plans to meet with Colonial Club board members in an effort to try to examine long term steps to compensate for the lost revenue, he said in an interview last week.
The $50,000 cut — announced less than a month before Christmas — has paid for supportive home care for seniors, and some has supported case management, such as helping people sign up for Medicare Part D, Power said.
“So the previous funding cycle, which would have been 2017, we were already eliminated for the Adult Day Center funding,” Power said. “They eliminated it back then and that was $20,000.
“So then this time the remaining money we had all totaled was about $55,000. And 31 of it was for the supportive home care program, 19 was for case management,” Power said, adding that the remaining $5,000 was money that the club will receive through directed donations. That’s where people giving to United Way designate the Colonial Club as an agency where they want their funds to go.
Case management services allow anybody older than age 60 to make an appointment with a case manager to help them with tasks such as getting into senior housing or obtaining medical assistance, for example.
Supportive home care includes on-site assistance with household tasks such as light housekeeping, meal preparation, or groceries. While the club charges a fee for supportive home care, the United Way money was used to for financial assistance to help those who can’t afford to pay for the services.
Power said the club does not charge for case management services, but has solicited financial contributions from those receiving case management.
What are the immediate plans to address the funding cuts?
“I don’t have an answer for you on that,” Power said. “We want to respond cautiously and carefully and do everything we can to make sure service is uninterrupted in 2020. So the immediate immediate plan is, you know, we’ve been good stewards of our fundraising and our donors and we’ve saved money and we’ll be able to get through the near immediate future without too much difficulty. We can dip into some savings and kind of cover that. But it’s going to take a longer time for us to figure out what we do for the long term.”
Power said he feels worse for some of the other cuts made public last week, including a $100,000 cut for Independent Living and $34,000 cut from Jewish Social Services. Power said he’s talked with people from other agencies, including Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson, who have also received funding cuts.
Renee Moe, CEO of United Way of Dane County (UWDC), said publicly last week that last year at this time, the United Way had raised nearly $13 million. The goal then was the same as this year, and UWDC raised $18 million. Collections by some large groups are running late this year, however, and haven’t been accounted for yet.
UWDC has raised $12 million toward its goal of $18.3 million in this year’s campaign, which ends in late January.
Despite the public perception that UWDC has changed its funding priorities to help children in poverty from birth to age 5, the agency still lists aiding seniors among its “Agenda for Change” items: “Seniors and people with disabilities are able to stay in their homes.” The funding cut comes at a time when the number of seniors living in poverty is roughly 3,100 — including some in the Colonial Club service area who receive services that include home-delivered meals.
The funding cut also comes at an inopportune time for Colonial Club, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020.
“We’ve been working on developing our various committees for that and one of those is, of course, a fundraising committee,” Power said. “And we thought it would be an appropriate time to raise a big chunk of money to help us do some more renovations. We got the bathrooms done finally, but we still need the insulation done and the front lounge and the dining room need work.”
Now, Power said, the fundraising committee may need to change its focus to make up for the $50,000 shortfall at least in the short term. In the longer term, Power said alders Steve Stocker and Maureen Crombie offered the city’s assistance. Mayor Paul Esser mentioned the possibility of the City of Sun Prairie providing more financial assistance, but the city already increased its contribution by $10,000 in the 2020 city budget.
The club has seen increases in other funding contributions. For example, the Village of Cottage Grove increased its contribution in 2020 by $4,000 to $16,000.
“County Exec Parisi was able to increase almost everything that senior centers asked for — from senior funding from case management to nutrition,” Power said. “So that’s good.”
Power said he wants to make sure the Colonial Club remains financially viable as more Baby Boomers reach retirement age. He said the club is maintaining its donation pop-up on the club’s website, colonialclub.org. He also said he is looking for a firm to donate services to produce a short video to let the public know what services are available through the Colonial Club, which serves northeastern Dane County.
“You know, it just seems to be like now’s not the time to cut senior services when we know by 2030 and 2040 people over the age of 60 are going to, you know, dramatically increase,” Power said. “There’s going to be a lot of older people in our community so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to still be around to support them.”
For more about the Colonial Club, check out www.colonialclub.org or call 608-847-4611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.