Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 28, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Sunny, humid conditions and normal temperatures boosted crop progress this week. Corn and soybeans grew rapidly, though crop development remained behind normal after very late plantings this spring. Rains were sparse and scattered with a few isolated thunderstorms strong enough to cause more storm damage. Several reporters commented that farmers spent long hours clearing trees damaged by last week’s storms.
Reporters noted that wind-flattened corn was recovering well, while some small grains were lodged badly enough to impact harvest. Producers sprayed fields, combined winter wheat and baled plenty of hay during this window of favorable weather.
“It was a very good growing week,” wrote on Dodge County reporter. “We had lots of sunshine, but little moisture.”
Some areas with sandy soil were in need of rain as the week closed. Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus. Corn silking was reported at 28 percent complete, 14 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was 63 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was reported at 48 percent, 13 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Ten percent of soybeans were setting pods, 15 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Soybean condition was 65 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Ninety-four percent of winter wheat acres were coloring, 8 days behind last year and 9 days behind the average. Winter wheat harvest was reported as 10 percent complete, 12 days behind last year and 9 days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was 61 percent good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was reported at 93 percent, 11 days behind last year. Fifty-seven percent of oats had colored, 10 days behind both last year and the average. Oat condition was 71 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.
The potato harvest has begun with 2 percent of the crop harvested. Potato condition was 78 percent good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay was reported as 78 percent complete, 10 days later than last year and 8 days later than the average. The third cutting was reported as 5 percent complete, 12 days behind the average. All hay condition was reported 54 percent in good to excellent condition, 5 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 65 percent in good to excellent condition, up 3 percent from last week.
