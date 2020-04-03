Mayor Paul Esser broke a tie 3-3 city council vote on Tuesday March 31 rejecting reconsideration to keep TID 6 open for another year.
Alders cited pending potential tough financial times for the City of Sun Prairie due to the coronavirus, citing revenue losses from cancelled city programs such as recreation classes and park shelter rentals.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler, appearing at the meeting via Zoom, wrote a memo to alders stating an unanticipated opportunity existed to capture revenues to establish an affordable housing fund, and to take advantage of this opportunity a decision was needed before April 15 as to whether or not to do so.
A city housing study included in the 2020 city budget will not be underway until later this spring or summer, according to Kugler’s memo
The primary tool provided by state statutes for establishing and maintaining an affordable housing fund is a provision of Tax Incremental Financing law that allows municipalities to keep TIDs open for additional time, with the tax increment generated during this additional period being deposited into such a fund. Currently, statutes allow TIDs to be extended by one year for this purpose.
Located along Marshview Drive, Tax Increment District (TID) 6 is an industrial TID that is scheduled to close at the end of this year. Until recently, projections indicated that it would likely be closing with a deficit. However, with the closing of financial records for 2019 the Finance Department discovered that TID #6 will end up closing with a positive balance.
Approximately $165,000 could be used to support affordable housing, Kugler wrote in his memo.
“If the council is interested in keeping TID #6 open for additional time to help build an affordable housing fund,” Kugler wrote in the memo, “a resolution expressing this desire needs to be approved and filed with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue before April 15, and the Joint Review Board needs to be notified of this decision. While this timeline is not consistent with the schedule that was contemplated as the Comprehensive Plan was being adopted, staff feels that the Council should be aware of this opportunity and be given the option of proceeding to establish a fund at this time, or waiting until a later date to consider establishing such a fund.”
If the council decides against leaving TID #6 open, the city’s next opportunity to consider extending a TID for this purpose will be several years away with TID #8 located in Downtown Sun Prairie. TID 8 is currently projected to close in 2025.
Taking action would allow the city to set aside 25 percent of the $165,000 could be used to upgrade housing or other housing-related programs with the balance used for affordable housing.
If no action was taken, Kugler said $50,000 would come into the city’s general fund, with the balance distributed to other taxing jurisdictions including Madison Area Technical College, the Sun Prairie Area School District and Dane County.
But as a procedural move, alders needed to vote to reconsider the Housing Fund, which was postponed at the last council meeting.
Alders were split on the question, citing the city’s impending financial picture in the wake of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she struggled with the vote two weeks ago, and since then, it has bothered her that $165,000 could be placed into a fund for affordable housing.
“We’re in very uncertain times, which could be lengthy,” Polenske said, adding that the funds would be better used elsewhere.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant said, with the city facing potential costs associated with purchasing additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers and first responders, Guyant said the city’s financial picture has changed and could use the additional $50,000.
Guyant predicted that people could lose their homes.
“Al you said it exactly the way I would have said it,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker. He said the city should hold on to whatever can be saved now.
“This is very hard because I really want to support this,” District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said, agreeing with Stocker and Polenske. But she also said it’s unknown what the economy is going to be like after the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she agreed that tough challenges are facing the city, but a housing fund could help people stay in their homes if they lose their jobs.
“I think we’re looking at this backwards,” District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said. He said the city will lose 70 percent of the revenue if it does nothing and that it will cost $125,000 to make the decision.
Jacobs also pointed out that because the city has not established procedures for use of the money, alders will “have a lot of leeway” on what can be done with the money.
The District 3 alder also said the city has given “millions of dollars to developers” for development, and asked why it couldn’t spare $125,000 for housing.
Alders Jacobs, Crombie and Stevens voted against reconsideration, while alders Polenske, Stocker and Guyant voted in favor. With the 3-3 tie due to two vacant alder seats, Esser was forced to break the tie. He voted no, meaning there will not be a reconsideration.
Updated agreement OK’d
Due to failed negotiations between the city and FC Land to purchase land to access Main Street, an amended development agreement with Sun Prairie Partners for the already approved Pumpkin Patch was needed.
City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said in a memo that after the previous development agreement was adopted, Sun Prairie Partners (SPP) informed the city that Meijer wished to have direct access to West Main Street through property owned by FC Lands, LLC.
The memo reads that staff undertook efforts to come to an agreement with FC Lands to acquire the necessary property to allow this access to occur. Updates on this effort were previously provided to Committee of the Whole on Jan.7, 2020 and March 13, 2020.
“In an effort to keep the project moving forward on schedule, staff and SPP proceeded under the assumption that a deal to acquire the property of interest from FC Lands, LLC was imminent. A plat and general development plan including this property was approved by the City Council on February 18, 2020,” Stechschulte wrote.
Negotiations with the FC Lands on the property acquisition were unsuccessful, and as such SPP has put forth an alternative design that no longer requires the property owned by FC Lands.
The change change in the alternative design includes:
Construction of an East-West drive that connects from the Meijer gas station to Wildwood Drive, a platted street right of way that connects to Main Street, and
Construction of a full-access intersection at Spice Lane and Thompson Road, which is currently approved with limited access. Staff reviewed the preliminary plan and the projected traffic impacts of the proposed design change, and recommended council approval of the revised proposal.
Mowing contracts renewed
Citing the ability to renew the contracts, alders voted to renew city mowing contracts with Barnes Inc. and Coughlin Enterprises Inc. The extension with Barnes and Coughlin both expire Dec. 31.
Schleicher appointed Director of Public Works
City Director of Public Works Lee Igl’s resignation, effective April 2, resulted in a recommendation to appoint City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher as the city’s new Director of Public Works.
His new title will be Director of Public Works/City Engineer effective April 3, 2020, thanks to a resolution approved by alders during the March 31 meeting.
