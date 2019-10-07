Sun Prairie-based Hope 2 Others has partnered with the New Life Band (NLB) for the past two decades, working in Tanzania in the area of health, education and Christian ministry.
The NLB just celebrated its 40th anniversary of writing and performing a variety of inspirational Christian African and contemporary music both in the USA and Tanzania, working with the youth and students of Tanzania and building a secondary school to serve the young people of Tanzania.
The NLB is pleased to present its 10th USA Tour in 2019. The band welcomes opportunities to share its music along with their inspiring work and ministry with organizations, congregations, schools, and other groups across the USA.
NLB is an interdenominational ministry whose purpose is to transform the lives of youth and students within Tanzania by giving them hope and opportunity by knowing that they are loved and providing educational opportunities.
The Secondary School and Vocational Training Center near Arusha Tanzana has grown quickly.
Academically, the NLB Secondary School is among the top performing schools in its Zone.
In September 2018, the school had its 8th graduation for 40 students, making a total of 320 students who have graduated from the school. In East Africa today, there is a great shortage of schools and educational opportunities for young people (particularly girls), and we are very pleased to be part of filling this great need.
Hope 2 Others will be building a birthing center and medical clinic at the NLB school campus to serve the people in the Maasai Village of Kisongo near Arusha and teaching midwives, nurses and doctors the life saving skills of Helping Mothers Survive and Helping Babies Breathe programs, with the hopes of having a school of nursing for the people of Tanzania one day.
The NLB is honored to perform its music at several places in the Madison and Sun Prairie area and to share about the work and ministry they do and with Hope 2 Others from Sun Prairie.
There would be an opportunity to purchase CD’s or other African Items if that is possible.
Hats 4 Hope hosts New Life Band
The Hats 4 Hope packing party will be held at Common Ground, located at 2644 Branch St. in Middleton, on Saturday Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m., followed by a free concert by the New Life Band from 4-6 p.m.
The band is also set to perform on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10:45 a.m. at Northside Christian Assembly, located at 709 Northport Dr. in Madison.
Hats 4 Hope has drop-off sites for collection of baby items at the Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie, UPH Meriter Hospital lobby and cafeteria, Blue Bar Quilts in Middleton and Common Ground in Middleton.
For more information, contact Karen Klemp by phone at 608-279-8103 or online at www.bringinghope2others.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.