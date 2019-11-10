The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company recently announced the Sun Prairie Fire Department will move-up to an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 2 public protection classification, effective Feb. 2, 2020.
Fire Chief Chris Garrison said the accomplishment is also a credit to Sun Prairie Utilities due to the role water supply and maintenance to Sun Prairie's infrastructure plays in this rating.
Garrison said an ISO Rating is a third party self-regulating agency that assesses the fire department, water department, and communications systems. It rates the results on a national scale from one to 10 (one being the best and highest).
According to ISO, its Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process with insurance companies.
Most U.S. insurers report that the PPC information is used in their decision-making process when deciding what business to cover, what coverages to offer or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance, Garrison said.
"With a community's Class 2 rating," Garrison said, "many insurance providers give a discount on annual insurance premiums for residences and businesses."
