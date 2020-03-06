A Sun Prairie teen is facing charges in a January 2020 gas station robbery.
Mekhi Moss, 19, is accused of robbing the Stop-N-Go on Tower Drive in Sun Prairie on Jan. 21, 2020.
If convicted, Moss faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years on the brandishing a firearm charge.
Federal law requires that any penalty imposed on the brandishing a firearm charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the robbery charge.
The investigation was conducted by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
