City of Sun Prairie alders aren’t ready to commit to either the Sun Prairie Public Library Expansion or a Public Works Facility Campus until they get more information about future million-dollar-plus projects needed in the city.
The Sun Prairie Public Library Expansion, estimated to cost $19.5 million, would add collection and program space and update the 20-year-old facility on Linnerud Drive.
A $17.5 million Public Works Campus project on Bailey Road is expected to replace the South Bristol Street City Service Center facility that city officials said lacks space for vehicles, equipment, and employees.
During the last month, alders have considered both projects during the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) discussion.
City finance officials, tasked with finding ways to get CIP projects funded—either fully or partially—told alders that either project could increase taxes at a greater rate than approved in previous budgets, limit the operating levy, and restrict any additional CIP projects over the next five years.
As a compromise, City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and some alders have recommended scaling back the library expansion and addressing immediate safety and storage needs at the current Public Works facility.
City staff, at Esser’s request, presented a 10-year CIP to city alders at the Oct. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting. The CIP looked at both the library expansion and public works campus projects.
One proposed timeline for the library expansion has $992,000 in 2023 for library expansion design and $13.3 million in 2024 for construction. The timeline assumes $3.3 million will be raised in donations for the project.
A proposed Public Works Campus timeline shows funding for renovations at the existing public works building in 2020. There’s also a two-phase design and construction plan for the public works campus, with a cold storage facility built on Bailey Road in 2021, and the next construction phase starting in 2028.
Staff estimates it would take a 2 to 3 percent annual tax increase on the average home to fund the projects. Other future variables could lower that potential tax increase, or allow an earlier project start date.
The 2020-24 CIP currently has $10 million set aside for the library expansion in 2022.
“There is no loss to the project other than time,” said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, as he explained the proposal to alders at the Oct. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting.
But there are other multi-million dollar projects not in the proposed 10-year CIP because city staff said there is no funding. Two city projects at the subcommittee planning stage are a proposed $6 million Sun Prairie Aquatic Center renovation and a $10 million Community Recreation Center project at Sheehan Park.
The Committee of the Whole voted last Tuesday to refer the CIP to Public Works Committee and Finance Committee. The committees are expected to hold a joint meeting to explore and create a list of large CIP items, along with estimated costs, for the next 15 years.
The city council asked that the list come back to them by the end of March.
“We’ve given ourselves a homework assignment after the (2020 city) budget is done,” District 2 Alder and Council President Bill Connors told his fellow alders at last Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.