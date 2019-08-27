Proud to lead

When Khong Lor’s father died in 2015, thousands of people streamed into the Alliant Energy Center in Madison to show their respect.
Lor remembers hearing stories from people who he had never met before telling him how his father saved their lives in Laos getting them food when they were down to their last grain of rice.
“That’s when I realized what an important man my father was—a hero—and how I wanted to continue that leadership,” Lor said.
Lor is now a spokesperson for the Hmong community in Sun Prairie and across the state—helping them prosper.
Coming to America
Lor came to the U.S. in 1984 when he was 7 years old with his mother, father, younger brother and grandmother.
It was his first ride in an airplane, and Lor said it was a little scary, not knowing the language and being swept into the American culture. His older sister sponsored the family, who settled in Seattle before making its way to Oshkosh.
“It was very challenging, but that was something that I knew I had to overcome to live the American dream,” Lor remembers.
It was very different from the world he had left behind in Laos.
During the Vietnam War, Lor’s father, Sai Fong Lor, would fly over Laos with American troops and tell them where to drop rice and supplies to Hmong soldiers and villagers who would support U.S efforts in southeast Asia.
“When I tell Americans that the Hmong were in the Vietnam War, they think that we were the bad guys, but we were the good guys, fighting alongside the Americans,” Lor said. “That is something people here didn’t learn in the textbooks at schools.”
As Lor learned about American culture as a kid and teen, he also retained his Hmong culture.
In the Hmong culture, Lor said there are only 18 last names, with each having own clan—all marked through the lineage of grandparents. Each clan vote in their clan leaders, who solve issues between couples, kids, families, and communities before they become bigger problems, Lor said.
Lor who is a clan leader himself—-or the more Americanized name of “city representative” —and it’s a little bit motivator, enforcer, advocate, and therapist.
“If issues are going on in the Hmong community, it is up to city representatives to solve them,” he said. “It really is a great system and one that I wish Americans could adapt to. It’s like having a big, supportive family.”
When the Hmong have weddings, funerals, and other important events—it’s like a big party. Lor said his Sun Prairie neighbors know that when he’s having a gathering because there is always food—and a lot of people—and they are all welcome to join in the festivities and to learn about the Hmong culture.
“The biggest thing I tell my American friends is don’t be afraid to ask us about our culture and traditions—we love to educate people about that,” he said.
Hmong are the largest Asian ethnic group in Wisconsin and Lor is proud to serve with the non-profit group, Lo/Pha Society of Wisconsin. He just finished up two years on the organization’s Board of Education and was recently appointed a board advisor.
Rooted in Sun Prairie
This June, Lor helped organize a picnic for the 50 or so Hmong families that make Sun Prairie their home.
Guests brought their favorite foods for a potluck, kids played games and the Sun Prairie Police Department stopped by for a visit. Lor said one of the best things was meeting people for the first time. They are planning one next year—and if that works out, he would like to invite non-Hmong to join in.
Lor is also diving into a bigger role outside the Hmong community—taking a seat in the downtown Sun Prairie redevelopment steering committee—at the invitation of Mayor Paul Esser.
Lor said he hopes for a future community center facility where the Hmong community and other groups can hold large gatherings at an affordable price.
Lor, who has been a Metro Transit bus driver for 18 years and was recently promoted to supervisor, wants to see Hmong people succeed. He remembers when his father came to the United States, he wasn’t treated with the same respect that he had in Laos because he didn’t know the language or culture.
But now he sees more efforts to include the Hmong.
Having city print documents printed in the Hmong language has been appreciated, and Lor being asked to join a city committee has meant a lot to the Hmong community in Sun Prairie.
“When you open up things like that it gives us a chance to express our views, concerns, and makes us feel part of the Sun Prairie community,” he said.
Making an effort and taking in new experiences, is something that Lor encourages his four kids to do to get involved with school activities and say hi to other kids and teachers.
“I tell them that they could be a good leader, but no one will ever know if they are going to sit quietly in the corner,” he said. “They have to put themselves up out and be a part of things.”
Lor is doing that himself both as a clan leader and city representative.
“If you are a leader you should be out front, protecting your family and community—in whatever comes your way.”
