Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Brenda Dahlen said on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at approximately 12:22 p.m. the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) received a report of shots fired in front of 1435 Wild Iris St., near the Sun Prairie Northeast YMCA.
Dahlen said several bullets struck the outside of the house on Wild Iris, but there were no injuries. Dahlen said it appears this was a targeted incident that is currently under investigation.
A Madison Police K-9 completed a search of the Smith's Crossing neighborhood near the YMCA without locating any suspect. SPPD officers are still at the scene investigating the crime scene, according to local police radio chatter.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
