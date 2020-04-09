The UW-Madison, Division of Extension Dane County will offer a series of three video conference/workshops for agribusiness professionals and dairy farmers to understand how to read and interpret data on-farm and/or off-farm data:
Monday April 27 -- From 12-2 p.m. Milk quality: Understand your DHIA Report and Somatic Cell Count Data by Dr. Maria Jose Fuenzalida, Dane County Extension.
Wednesday April 29 -- From 12-2 p.m., Dairy Cow Health: Recording and Interpreting Disease Events on Your Herd by Dr. Paulo Carvalho, Bovisync.
Friday May 1 -- 12-2 p.m., Overview of Reproductive Management Strategies by Dr. Paul Fricke, University of Wisconsin, Department of Dairy Science.
Interested individuals can register for all three video conference/workshops, or any individual session.
To register, visit https://understandingdata.eventbrite.com . Registration costs $5 per session; a link will be shared with registrants.
To request program accommodations in languages other than English, or based on disability, contact María José Fuenzalida at fuenzalida@countyofdane.com or 608-224-3708.
Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.
For help with registration, contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3704 .
For more information visit: https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/2020/03/24/understanding-your-milk-quality-reproduction-and-cow-health-data-for-dairy/
