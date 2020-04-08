Facade grant OK'd for The Loft at 132

Downtown Sun Prairie businesses can get money to improve building exteriors through a program to boost the look of downtown.
The Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) provides 50 percent of reimbursement for exterior improvements of commercial buildings in the downtown Sun Prairie BID district. The maximum grant is $5,000 with funding from the Tax Increment District (TID) 8. The program has $30,000 to give out.
The Loft at 132 was approved for a $5,000 grant last month. Owners Michelle and Bill Howe said customers have had a hard time finding the doors to the business and a new sign will help direct them to the entrance of the event space at 132 Market St.
The BID board approved the grant at its March 5 meeting. The Howes submitted a proposal with a $16,985 estimate for the sign.
The business expected to bring in more than 9,000 visitors in 2020, according to the application.
Façade grants help business owners change or improve exteriors or historical restoration. It can be used for windows, signs, painting, landscaping features and other projects.
Routine repair and maintenance projects don’t qualify for FIG grants. Grants are reviewed and approved by the BID board and the Community Development Authority.
Right Bauer Brewery, Board and Brush, and other businesses have received grants from the fund.
Painting, new gutters, and other improvements were made to the building at 227-229 E. Main Street with Façade Improvement Grant funds.
Owner Rick Krebs said during the application process that the building has been in his family since 1910 and it was formerly a funeral home but now is the home to Razor Sharp Screen Printing and Wisconsin Apparel Company.
For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant Program, visit www.cityofsunprairie.com .
