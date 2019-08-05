The City of Sun Prairie is closing Broadway Drive to vehicle traffic Aug. 6-13, 2019.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith said the road will be closed from Windsor Street to Dickson Drive to coordinate with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) lane shift for the Windsor Street/Highway 19 project.
"Please note that all businesses and residents that require access off Broadway between Windsor Street and Dickson Drive will only be able to access their businesses/residences from the north side of Broadway via Dickson Drive or Steven Street," Veith said in a statement.
"We appreciate your understanding and continued caution," Veith added, "while traveling near or through these work zones."
Individuals with questions should call the City of Sun Prairie Engineering Department at 608-825-1170.
