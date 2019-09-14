Former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman and current Sun Prairie resident Mark Tauscher will give a keynote speech to FFA members attending the World Dairy Expo at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Madison.
Tauscher, who developed his work ethic while growing up on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin working side by side with his family, used the “farm kid” work ethic to carry him from being a walk-on for the Wisconsin Badgers football team to a starting lineman and Rose Bowl Champion while at the University of Wisconsin. Tauscher was drafted in 2000 by the Green Bay Packers, marking the beginning of 11 years as a starting offensive lineman with the team.
Taucher’s “farm kid” work ethic was ultimately recognized when he was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. He says he gained an early understanding that the only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. This mentality was instilled in him during his upbringing doing chores on the farm and truly understanding what hard work and sacrifice was all about. He currently works as a broadcaster offering commentary for Badgers and Packers radio broadcasts.
FFA members are encouraged to join in this exclusive event and hear Tauscher’s motivational keynote address, which is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Mendota Room inside the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Other FFA sessions
Other FFA sessions, presented by the Alliant Energy Foundation, include a panel discussion and a presentation about Supervised Agricultural Experiences.
Agricultural Careers Panel — Interested in pursuing an agricultural career or just wondering what some options are after high school? World Dairy Expo has assembled a panel of agricultural professionals who represent a variety of career option for students looking to learn from current members of the dairy industry and beyond.
Panelists will share about their various jobs, companies and what they have done to be successful beyond high school including their education paths that range from technical college degrees to a Masters program during this presentation, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Mendota Room inside the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
SAE for All — FFA provides several programs and contests that foster professional development and experiential learning including Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs). SAEs offer hands-on opportunities for students to refine and develop skills and tackle real-world situations under the guidance of an advisor.
Along with practical experiences, this program challenges members to apply what they learn in class and FFA activities to bolster knowledge and skills desired by future employers. Members of the 2019-20 Wisconsin State FFA Officer Team will discuss SAE opportunities that all members can capitalize on. In addition, the officers will also share information about the countless other opportunities available to FFA members during this presentation set for 10 a.m. in the Mendota Room on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Mendota Room inside the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America.
Crowds of more than 65,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison for the 53rd annual event, Oct. 1-5, 2019, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information about World Dairy Expo.
