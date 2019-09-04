This summer, the City of Sun Prairie hosted three Project REACH interns from the Urban League of Greater Madison. Enrique Ramirez, Nina Suzuki and Npliaglias Vang spent the last six weeks working with city staff in various departments.
Ramirez interned with the city's Human Resources Department where he assisted with event planning and gained experience using various software.
EMS hosted its first Project REACH intern with Suzuki, who helped gather information for inventory and safety needs, assisted with teaching CCR (continuous compression resuscitation) to city employees and participated in a medical director training.
Vang had an opportunity to intern with the Sun Prairie Police Department's Records Management, where she gained skills documenting payments and using various computer systems.
Students had the opportunity to tour emergency services facilities, the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and experience a ride along with an officer. The six-week program culminated with an ice cream social at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, attended by all of the interns, city staff and Mayor Paul Esser.
The Urban League of Greater Madison’s Project REACH has been providing quality after-school and summer programming in Madison for over 20 years. The program helps African American youth, other youth of color, and economically disadvantaged youth make the connection between school success and their future academic and career goals.
Paid Career Awareness Internships are available to students who successfully complete the school year programming. The summer work experiences are six weeks in length. During this time, students spend 12 hours per week on the job. In addition, each student is required to attend 7 hours of employability skills building and financial education as well as participate in a variety of academic related activities. Dates for this year’s program were June 25 – Aug. 1.
