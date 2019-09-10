MADISON (AP) — Republican Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow says he won't run for Congress to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
Farrow said in a statement Tuesday that he can't serve in Washington "when the issues I am most passionate about hit much closer to home."
Numerous other Republicans remain in the mix to run next year to succeed Sensenbrenner in the strongly Republican district.
Those include former U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, state Rep. Adam Neylon and Republican activist Vince Trovato are also all weighing a run.
Democrat Tom Palzewicz, an entrepreneur and Navy veteran who lost to Sensenbrenner in 2018, is running.
