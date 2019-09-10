Chris Kapenga
Buy Now

State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, testified in favor of a bill that expands the work requirement for FoodShare recipients to include parents of children ages 6 and above, saying the mandate will “help get people off the sidelines and into the workforce.” Critics say the existing requirement for able-bodied adults with no minor children has hurt more recipients than it has helped. State figures show 27,000 people have gotten jobs after the requirement was put in place in 2015 but during the same time period, recipients lost food assistance 91,000 times. Photo taken Jan. 31, 2018.

 File/Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch

MADISON (AP) — Republican Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow says he won't run for Congress to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Farrow said in a statement Tuesday that he can't serve in Washington "when the issues I am most passionate about hit much closer to home."

Numerous other Republicans remain in the mix to run next year to succeed Sensenbrenner in the strongly Republican district.

Those include former U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, state Rep. Adam Neylon and Republican activist Vince Trovato are also all weighing a run.

Democrat Tom Palzewicz, an entrepreneur and Navy veteran who lost to Sensenbrenner in 2018, is running.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.