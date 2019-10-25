"Wisconsin's Wild and Native Herbs" is the theme of the 37th annual Herb Fair of the Madison Herb Society. The fair takes place Saturday Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. in Madison. The fair features speakers, information, and an herbal marketplace.
Admission is free.
“There is such an interest in eating local foods, and that includes herbs. Our three speakers will introduce the wild and native herbs of Wisconsin that you can grow or forage and herbal flavors from the Ho-Chunk culinary tradition, as well as how to use herbs to prevent tick bites and aid treatment of Lyme disease,” said Sheila Leary, president of the Madison Herb Society.
Scheduled talks at the Fair are:
9:30 a.m. -- Linda Conroy: Meet the Wild and Native Herbs of Wisconsin. Join forager and herbalist Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this inspiring overview of useful plants found in the fields and forests of Wisconsin. She will present medicinal, edible and utilitarian applications, while sharing tips for sustainable foraging.
11:30 a.m. -- Elena Terry: Native Herbs in Ho-Chunk Food Traditions.
Chef Elena Terry of Wild Bearies Catering draws on Ho-Chunk food traditions and her culinary training to demonstrate uses of our native herbs, such as juniper berries, sage, wintergreen and sumac.
1:30 p.m. -- Jean Schneider Medicinal Herbs and Lyme Disease.
Herbalist Jean Schneider of Nativa Medica will discuss how to prevent and treat tick bites as well as how to use local herbs as tinctures and teas to recover from an infection. Most of these herbs can be used along with treatments prescribed by your doctor. Handout with medicinal herb information provided.
“The Herb Society’s most popular products at the fair are our bake sale and our catnip toys. We’ll also offer four tea blends, including Lavender-Mint and Victorian Bouquet, savory herb blends, cookbooks, individual herb packets and our popular herbed lemon rice mix. We’re pleased to welcome several new vendors to the fair, including the Willy Street Co-op,” said Leary.
The Herb Fair marketplace features sixteen regional small businesses and organizations offering such products as herbal teas, baked goods, bath and body care items, dried herbs and blends, products featuring chili peppers and honey, essential oils and tinctures, aromatherapy products and smudges, wreaths and a variety of herbal first aid products, including tick-bite kits. Vendors will also be selling botanically inspired handcrafts, fairy garden items, and holiday ornaments.
The Madison Herb Society is a non-profit membership organization that promotes education about the culture and use of herbs, including their global history and use for culinary, medicinal, horticultural and decorative purposes. Throughout the year, the society sponsors speakers, workshops, field trips, garden tours and themed potluck meals.
Interested visitors are invited to become members of the Madison Herb Society at the Fair. More information about the fair and the society is available at www.madisonherbsociety.org.
