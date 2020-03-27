The City of Sun Prairie has reserved four parking spots outside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., for curbside voting. Voters who are high-risk for COVID-19 can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle. High-risk populations include older adults and people with chronic health conditions. Curbside voting will be offered during voting hours until April 3.
Signs will be posted at each of the designated stalls prompting voters who need to use the curbside voting option to ring the doorbell or call the City Clerk’s Office at 837-2511.
The City Clerk’s Office is offering this option to those voters who are at high-risk for the virus COVID-19. For those not at high risk, in-person absentee voting is still available in the Clerk’s Office.
In-Person Absentee Voting reduced
Due to Gov. Tony Evers’ order to remain at home unless necessary, the City of Sun Prairie has restricted in-person absentee voting inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building to the following dates and times:
March 27, 2020 — 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
March 30–April 1 — 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
April 2-3 — 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
For more information about in-person absentee voting, call the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s office at 608-837-2511.
Voters are also able to request absentee ballots to be sent to them through the mail at myvote.wi.gov . The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be sent to you is Thursday, April 2nd.
Requesting an absentee ballot
The Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office wants all voters to know how to request an absentee ballot. The fastest method for requesting an absentee ballot is using https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
Other methods for requesting an absentee ballot can found here: https://cityofsunprairie.com/232/Absentee-Voting. Please note that absentee requests can’t be made over the phone.
Information on photo ID requirements for absentee voters include:
Regular Voters (including Temporary Overseas Voters) — Regular absentee voters, including those temporarily overseas, are required to provide acceptable photo ID before being sent an absentee ballot.
However, once photo ID is provided, an absentee voter does not need to resubmit photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot by mail for future elections, as long as they have not moved or changed their name.
Military and Permanent Overseas Voters — Military and permanent overseas voters are exempt from the photo ID requirement. If you are a military voter or are registered to vote as a permanent overseas voter, you are not required to provide photo ID.
Indefinitely Confined Voters — Indefinitely confined voters are persons who, because of age, physical illness, infirmity, or disability, are eligible to receive ballots automatically for all future elections.
If you requested absentee ballots as an indefinitely confined voter, you are not required to provide photo ID.
Confidential Voters — Confidential Voters are exempt from the photo ID requirement. If you are currently qualified for a confidential listing, you are not required to provide photo ID.
