The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) Department will host a Jan. 8 open house to review a draft plan for Sheehan Park.
SPPRF has been in the process of master planning Sheehan Park since June 2019. The project sought to develop a long-range plan to meet the growing needs of the community.
Through an intense community engagement process, the project has taken shape based on direct feedback from individual park users and park user groups, focusing on six primary study areas including a site for a potential community recreation center, the Family Aquatic Center Bathhouse, the northwest park area, a winter recreation area, the trail system and a nature preserve area.
The Open House will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 4:30–6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., in the second floor Council Chamberst.
This event is open to the public and all are welcome and encouraged to see the future plans for Sheehan Park and provide input before the draft is finalized and brought to the Sun Prairie City Council.
